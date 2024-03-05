Egyapa Mercer says government is committed to completing the Accra Marine Drive project

The project had stalled after funds dried up following misapplication of funds by the then-Tourism Minister Catherine Afeku

The Minister-designate for Tourism said he is looking forward to collaborating with the necessary stakeholders to ensure the successful completion of the project

The Minister-designate for the Ministry of Tourism, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, says the government is committed to completing the Accra Marine Drive project.

Speaking at his vetting today, March 5, 2024 in Parliament, he assured the committee that he would cooperate with the necessary stakeholders to ensure the successful completion of the project.

The Accra Marine Drive project is a 241-acre redevelopment scheme of Accra’s waterfront initiated by Ghana’s Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

The project which is being designed by Adjaye Associates when completed will boast of dramatic vistas and public event centres expected to reinvigorate Ghana’s tourism and creative arts industry.

These include a National Concert Hall, a new cultural hub and a public convention centre.

The skyline-defining project will also host commercial, office, leisure and retail infrastructure aimed at harnessing the tourism sector.

During his vetting, Egyapa Mercer stated that while the project has stalled for various reasons, he is looking forward to collaborating with the necessary stakeholders to ensure the successful completion of the project.

Currently, the project is under the auspices of the Office of the President, however, Egyapa Mercer noted there is indication the project will be handed back to the Ministry of Tourism.

“So I intend to liaise with the Office of the President to ensure that the project is executed to its logical conclusion and I can assure you that whatever I have to do to ensure for us to see some progress, I will do,” he assured.

Marine Drive project stalls

Work on the Marine Drive Project stalled in 2018 after funds meant for the project had been misapplied, according to an Auditor’s General report.

The report had revealed that a whopping GH¢386,296 was taken from the Marin Drive project account and used for the celebration of the 2018 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) and 2018 Kundum Festival.

The funds were not recovered.

This had led to the project grinding to a complete halt as funds in the coffers dried up.

Marine Drive project one of several projects set to transform Ghana

