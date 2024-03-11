Minority in parliament says they are introducing a private member's bill to repeal the e-levy, emissions tax and betting tax

They argue that these taxes are nuisance taxes and place an unnecessary burden on the populace

They are urging the Majority to support them

The Minority in Parliament says they will be introducing a private member’s bill to repeal the E-levy, emissions tax, and betting tax.

According to them, these tax handles are nuisance taxes and they are therefore using the private member’s bill to give the government an opportunity to reconsider their stance on the bill.

This comes after Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President and flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, stated that when he is voted into office, he would ensure the removal of these taxes.

The Vice President speaking specifically about the e-levy stated that his vision for a digital and cashless Ghana is dependent on the abolition of the e-levy which would ease the cost of electronic transactions.

The Minority says taking into consideration the wide support the Vice President has enjoyed from the NPP caucus in parliament, they are hopeful that when their bill is brought before the house, it would receive unanimous backing from the house.

According to the Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson, removing these nuisance taxes will alleviate the burden citizens have had to suffer since the imposition of these nuisance taxes.

He said their removal now is very necessary as Ghana’s ailing economy has been exacerbated by fast rising food inflation.

Government misses E-levy revenue target

Following its implementation, the e-levy had seen a widespread rejection of electronic transactions across the country.

This had contributed to a drop in transaction volume and had thus affected revenue targets from the E-levy.

The government could not meet its revenue target for the electronic transaction levy set for the first half of 2023.

The government missed the electronic transaction levy revenue target sent by over 50%, according to the 2023 budget review.

The finance ministry has had to revise its revenue targets downward for 2023 by over GH¢1 billion.

GRA makes GH¢15 million from betting tax

Meanwhile, the Ghana Revenue Authority has accrued GH¢15 million from its recent tax on sports betting winnings.

The Authority said it was targeting GH¢60 million for the football season.

The GRA introduced a 10% withholding tax on betting on August 15, 2023, to raise about GH¢400 million annually.

Businesses, NGOs pile pressure on government to remove emissions levy

YEN.com.gh reported that some business groups and NGOs in Ghana have been voicing their opposition to the emissions levy.

The Ghana Union of Traders Association, for example, said the emission levy would contribute to double taxation.

The Executive Secretary for the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, Sampson Asaki Awingobit, told YEN.com.gh the tax was redundant and had to go.

