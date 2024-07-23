Ghana is set to introduce paternity leave as part of a series of labour reforms planned for the year 2024

Ghana is set to introduce paternity leave as part of a series of labour reforms planned later in 2024.

Finance Minister Dr Mohammed Amin Adam outlined this proposal on July 23 during the mid-year budget review.

The Labour Bill 2024 is being sponsored by the Ministry of Trade and Industry

Source: Getty Images

Adam said the Labour Bill 2024 aims to strengthen labour administration and regulate the world of work.

Among the key reforms proposed are the introduction of paternity leave, the extension of maternity leave, and improvements in labour migration governance and employment coordination.

How to qualify for paternity leave

According to the draft Labour Bill 2024, which is being sponsored by the Ministry of Trade and Industry and is in its consultation stage, male workers will be eligible to apply for paternity leave within three months of their wife's or surrogate's childbirth or following the adoption of a child under one-year-old.

To qualify, employees must provide proof of birth or adoption to their employer.

Upon approval, the employer must grant a minimum of five days of paternity leave, effective from the specified date in the application.

However, a worker cannot be granted more than one paternity leave within 24 months.

The case for maternity and paternity leave

Maternity and paternity leave are important for both parents because they allow them to welcome and bond with the newest member of the family.

While maternity leave is mandatory in Ghana, paternity leave tends to be forgotten.

At times, the child's father is locked out of this exciting and essential moment, and his only chance is after working hours when he is already tired.

Government to reintroduce road tolls in 2025

YEN.com.gh reported that the government has approved the establishment of the framework for reintroducing road and bridge tolls in 2025.

The finance minister announced this on the floor of parliament during the mid-year budget review.

He said the tolls are part of a broader strategy to improve road infrastructure funding and management in the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh