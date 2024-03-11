The Ghana Medical Association has urged government to accelerate the implementation of agreed conditions of service for its members

According to the GMA, the deplorable conditions of service their members are subjected to is taking a toll on their mental health and their personal lives

The GMA says government should improve salaries and benefits and secure tenures etc.

The Ghana Medical Association says the government must speed up the implementation of agreed conditions of service for its members.

The association has been attributing the poor state of mental wellbeing among some of its members to their deplorable working environment.

The association has therefore called on the government to improve salaries and benefits, provide car waivers and security of tenure and .

The General Secretary of the Association, Dr. Richard Salome emphasises that a majority of their members are operating in challenging conditions that require urgent attention.

Speaking in an interview, he explained that some medical workers even have to pay out of pocket for patients to access certain medical services for fear that the said patient may lose their lives.

This he said adds an extra financial burden on medical workers and must be addressed.

“Some because of this overload of work, when they want to go on leave they cannot tackle their issues. Females who are pregnant and still have to go to work, they’re on leave but they’re essentially at work and yet the commensurate remuneration doesn’t go with this service. All these have an effect on the mental health of health workers,” he bemoaned.

Doctors threaten to strike if social gatherings are not banned

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) threatened to go on strike if the government does not restrict movement and ban all public gatherings.

This warning followed an increase in active cases of the Coronavirus Pandemic which stands at 4,665 as at January 30.

Speaking on CitiFM, the deputy secretary of the GMA stated that “all health facilities are on their knees and the government is still out there not banning public gatherings.”

Seven doctors die from Covid-19 infection

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has stated that so far, the coronavirus has taken the lives of seven doctors.

The President of the Association, Dr. Frank Ankobea said five of them died in 2020 whiles two died this year.

The Ghana Health Service has recorded cases with over 400 deaths and several recoveries.

Source: YEN.com.gh