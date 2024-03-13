Parliament has summoned the Minister for Transport over the new $20 charge at the Ghana Airports Company Limited

The new fee will be up to $20 because of a $10 fee that would be charged to each leg of a return trip

Parliament has summoned the Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, over the new $20 charge at the Kotoka International Airport.

Asiamah is expected to appear before Parliament on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Kwaku Ofori Asiamah. Source: Kwaku Ofori Asiamah/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

The minority raised concerns with the introduction of a $20 maintenance charge on all round trips and a $10 charge for one-way trips at the Kotoka International Airport.

Tamale South MP Haruna Iddrisu claimed the Ghana Airports Company Limited colluded with the Transport Minister to levy the charges.

Iddrisu said the minister needed to justify the charges and along the Fees and Charges Act.

Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, also raised concerns over the charges and directed the Minister to appear before the House on the issue.

Extra charges have been a source of complaints at the airport in the past.

In one notable example, activist Stella Nyanzi complained about the exorbitant fees charged for excess luggage at the Kotoka International Airport.

The activist described the situation as dodgy, saying travellers are forced to make the payments.

Nyanzi showed the Ghana cedi equivalent of the cash she paid in a photo posted on Facebook.

Airport company laments service charges

There have been concerns from the airport about the Airport Passenger Service Charge, which is currently GH¢5.

The staff feel the charge of GH¢5 is too small to develop Ghana's domestic airports.

The fee is charged to each domestic passenger as a component of the flight charges and is used to develop domestic airport infrastructure.

Ghana cancels filling of embarkation and disembarkation forms at Kotoka

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that travellers arriving at the Kotoka International Airport will no longer be required to fill out embarkation and disembarkation forms.

In a statement issued on March 20, the Ghana Immigration Service said the new move is part of the national digitalisation agenda.

