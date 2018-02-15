Ghana immigration service recruitment 2022: application, forms, salary

"Friendship with vigilance" is Ghana Immigration Service's slogan, and the term truly reflects their pivotal role in security and immigration management. It is a corporate institution under the Ministry of Interior with the primary responsibility of regulating examination and authorization of the application for visas, entry and residence permits in Ghana. In addition, of course, staff are required to satisfy the rising immigration needs, which is why many people look forward to the Ghana Immigration Service recruitment. The drive avails numerous opportunities for interested applicants. What is your preferred position?

Ghana's rapid economic expansion in the 1950s saw the country experience a massive influx of foreigners that necessitated the establishment of an independent immigration service. Today, with cross-border movement and expatriates setting up base in the country, the immigration department has a more integral role in maintaining the country's sanity.

The Ghana Immigration Service recruitment drive seeks to equip the government institution with a sufficient workforce for efficient services. Therefore, you ought to understand the application process and familiarise yourself with the minimum requirements for these open slots. What are the available jobs and the salary ranges?

Ghana Immigration Service recruitment requirement

Ghana Immigration Service has various categories for application by interested Ghanaians. Therefore, ascertain that you familiarize yourself with the application requirements for every class in the 2021/2022 period.

Entry requirements

Applications are open for three categories of persons:

People with a degree.

Persons with a Higher National Diploma. A Higher National Diploma from a recognized institution is a minimum requirement in this category.

It is also open for non-graduates. Persons In this category are referred to as recruits.

Anyone looking to apply for Ghana Immigration Service jobs should satisfy specific general requirements.

Graduates

All graduates interested in the Ghana Immigration Service recruitment ought to meet the following:

Ghanaian citizen without a criminal record.

Hold a first degree in whatever discipline.

Ought to have completed National Service.

The applicant must have a minimum age of 18 and not more than 30 years old as of December 31, 2021.

Must be physically and medically fit and of good character.

The candidate shouldn’t be bonded.

Ought to fulfil prerequisite height requirements for males and females (173 cm for males and 163 cm for females)

Lawyers looking to access Ghana Immigration Service jobs should satisfy the following minimum requirements as well:

A Ghanaian citizen without a criminal record.

Have served two to five years at the bar.

Ought to have completed National Service.

The candidate must be computer literate and of good character.

Ought to have a minimum age of 21 and not more than 35 years as of December 31, 2021.

Interested applicants with HND or without a degree satisfy similar requirements but with slight differences. For instance, if you have an HND certificate, you will be required to upload it to verify your academic credentials.

On the other hand, non-graduates should hold SSSCE/WASSCE Certificate with Five (5) credits, including English Language or Mathematics. All other requirements are the same as the different levels of education.

How to apply for Ghana Immigration Service recruitment

It is integral that you understand the entire application process to submit your papers for shortlisting successfully.

Ensure you purchase an E-voucher from any of Ghana’s Commercial Bank branches. Or you can buy the GIS forms at the EMS offices near you.

The voucher costs GHC 100. Also, applicants can use the shortcode *422*473# and follow the prompt to pay via mobile money on all networks. Once everything is successful, they will get a PIN and serial number via SMS.

Proceed to the Ghana Immigration Service recruitment portal and click on the "Apply Now" icon.

Enter your e-voucher number and PIN code details to proceed.

Choose your highest education level, which can be graduate, certificate or non-graduate.

Select your preferred branch and correctly fill in all your details. This will also include your educational background. You should upload a passport-sized photograph on the student portal for a better personal profile.

Once done, print a copy of the summary report that will possess all your application details.

Apply if you have confirmed that everything is correct. You can also return to the page before the closing date to reprint your summary report.

All applicants must abide by the GIS protocol for the application process. This means they ought to provide factual data to avoid apprehension and prosecution.

What jobs are available at GIS

GIS recruitment seeks to employ a variety of qualified applicants to expand its workforce in different fields. These are:

ICT

Accounting

Statistics

Purchasing and supply

Lawyers

General duties

What should you do after applying for the GIS recruitment?

Once you are sure you have submitted your application for the recruitment in Ghana Immigration Service, all you must do is have patience and wait for the results. The institution ordinarily releases a list of shortlisted candidates, and once the list is out, you can check if you are among the successful candidates.

Ghana Immigration Service salary

How much do immigration officers earn in Ghana? The institution has an organized command that starts from the most senior officers to juniors.

Employees are paid according to the newly introduced Single Spine Salary Structure (SSSS) implemented in 2010. Therefore, a graduate applicant, once employed, will earn more than an immigration officer with only WASSSCE or SSCE qualifications.

Is Ghana Immigration form out?

When is Ghana Immigration Service doing recruitment? People started filling out online forms for the GIS from August 27, 2021, until September 15, 2021. Also, interested applicants were allowed to purchase e-vouchers within the same period. Therefore, the recruitment period for 2022 will likely fall within the same period.

What are the requirements for Ghana Immigration Service?

The GIS has specific requirements reliant on the position applied for. However, the institution has general requirements that every candidate must fulfil for all the available slots. These include:

Be a Ghanaian citizen and of the appropriate age.

Lack of a criminal record.

Fulfil the minimum educational requirements.

Be of sound mind and have relevant physical features like height.

How long does Ghana Immigration training last?

GIS undergo a six-month para-military training process. During the training process, all recruits are given specific guidelines. This will include respecting human rights, service to the nation, and always learning.

It is the opportune moment to check out Ghana Immigration Service recruitment and find out if you qualify for any open slots. Indeed, considering the institution is one of the most significant in essential service delivery, working for them is a great opportunity.

