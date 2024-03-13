Travellers using the Kotoka International Airport in Accra will be required to pay a new fee to help cover the cost of maintenance

The new fee will be up to $20 because of a $10 fee that would be charged to each leg of a return trip

Parliament has summoned Minister for Transport Kwaku Ofori Asiamah to appear before the House because of the fee

Travellers using the Kotoka International Airport in Accra will be required to pay a fee of up to $20 to help cover the cost of maintenance.

This new charge is expected to take effect from May 1, 2024.

Parliament is opposed to the new charges

Class FM reported that the management of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) announced to the Chairperson of the Airport Operators Committee of the Kotoka International Airport that the fee will be implemented for travellers leaving Ghana from the airport.

A letter dated March 11, 2024, which it sighted, noted that $10 of the fee would be charged to each leg of the trip.

Parliament has summoned Minister for Transport Kwaku Ofori Asiamah to appear before the House on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, over the charges described as unlawful.

Extra charges have been a source of complaints at the airport in the past.

In one notable example, activist Stella Nyanzi complained about the exorbitant fees charged for excess luggage at the Kotoka International Airport.

The activist described the situation as dodgy, saying travellers are forced to make the payments.

Nyanzi showed the Ghana cedi equivalent of the cash she paid in a photo posted on Facebook.

Airport company laments service charges

There have been concerns from the airport about the Airport Passenger Service Charge, which is currently GH¢5.

The staff feel the charge of GH¢5 is too small to develop Ghana's domestic airports.

The fee is charged to each domestic passenger as a component of the flight charges and is used to develop domestic airport infrastructure.

Ghana cancels filling of embarkation and disembarkation forms at Kotoka

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that travellers arriving at the Kotoka International Airport will no longer be required to fill out embarkation and disembarkation forms.

Instead, they will only provide information such as their addresses in Ghana and abroad, telephone numbers, flight details, the purpose of the visit and their profession.

In a statement issued on March 20, the Ghana Immigration Service said the new move is part of the national digitalisation agenda.

