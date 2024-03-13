The Electricity Company of Ghana has given 91 hospitals three days to settle outstanding debts or be disconnected

The company has been giving out demand notices warning that they will be disconnected if payment is not made within three days.

The Komfo Anokye hospital (L) is in line to be disconnected.

Ninety-one health facilities across the country are in debt to the ECG, to a combined GH¢261 million.

Ashanti Region Communications Manager for the company, Grace Garshong, stressed that this was a last resort.

"This is almost like the last resort before disconnection. We’ve spoken to them; they have received several bills already and on our bills, we give a time that you will have to come and pay, and they haven’t.”

Notable hospitals that could be affected include Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and, Manhyia Government Hospital in the Ashanti Region and the Ho Teaching Hospital.

This move is part of the ECG’s comprehensive effort to recover funds owed by customers in order to strengthen its operational capabilities.

The ECG did not spare Ghana's Parliament after it was hit by a power cut during proceedings on Thursday, February 29, 2024. The power cut was reportedly linked to a GH¢23 million debt owed it.

Some secondary schools like Accra Academy have also been disconnected from the power grid because of the debt.

Mahama urges government to release dumsor timetable

The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has called on the government to provide a load-shedding timetable.

Mahama said the rampant power outages without information are affecting Ghanaians, hence the need for a schedule.

He called on the government to recognise the fact that dumsor is back and address it head on.

Mahama made the call in Sissala West as part of his campaign tour in the Upper West Region.

