Travellers arriving at the Kotoka International Airport will no longer be required to fill out embarkation and disembarkation forms

Instead, they will only provide information such as their addresses in Ghana and abroad; telephone numbers; flight details (airline and flight number); the purpose of visit and profession

In a statement issued on March 20, the Ghana Immigration Service said the new move is part of the national digitalisation agenda

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghana has cancelled the arduous task of filling embarkation and disembarkation forms by travellers at the busy Kotoka International Airport.

The state agency that used to collect these information about travellers arriving or leaving Ghana, the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), has said in a statement dated March 20, 2023, that the move is part of a national digitalisation agenda.

The statement issued by GIS director general Charles Kaikue explained, however, that travellers would still be required to provide some information to immigration officers at the processing booths.

A general view of the Kotoka International Airport. Source: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The information that would now be required only at the processing booths are as follows:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Address in Ghana and abroad Telephone numbers Flight details (Airline and flight number) Purpose of visit Profession

The GIS's earlier notice announcing the cancellation of the filling of embarkation and disembarkation forms. Source: Facebook/@gis.gov.gh

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, the Ghana Immigration Service has said it will start a 10-day pilot of the newly introduced measure from March 21, 2023, but a full rollout of the new arrangement will start from March 31, 2023.

“By this letter, the Board of Airlines’ Representatives – Ghana is kindly requested to notify its members of the introduction of this new measure in the airport facilitation process,” the statement issued by GIS director general Charles Kaikue, said.

The statement issued by GIS director general Charles Kaikue on why the new directive has been rolled out. Source: Facebook/ Ghana Immigration Service

Source: Facebook

Ghana Airports Company laments airport passenger service charge

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the Ghana Airports Company said the Airport Passenger Service Charge, which is currently GH¢5, is too small to develop Ghana's domestic airports.

The fee is charged to each domestic passenger as a component of the flight charges and is used to develop domestic airport infrastructure.

The Ghana Airports Company has said the money raised every month from the current fee is not enough.

These came to light during the 4th AviationGhana forum held in January.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh