Julie Essiam has been appointed Ghana Revenue Authority Director General following a recent shake-up.

The Board of the Ghana Revenue Authority was recently dissolved, with President Akufo-Addo expected to constitute a new one

Essiam was the Commissioner responsible for the Authority's Support Services Division

Julie Essiam has been appointed the new Ghana Revenue Authority Director General by President Nana Akufo-Addo following a recent shake-up.

Essiam is replacing Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah.

Before her promotion, Essiam was the Commissioner responsible for the Authority's Support Services Division.

Her appointment comes hours after the authority's board was dissolved.

No reason was given for the dissolution of the Dr. Anthony Oteng-Gyasi-chaired board.

Essiam has a history in the banking sector, having worked on sustainable transformation and development.

She has served as the Group Executive at the Ecobank Group, with branches covering 40 countries across North America, Europe, Africa and other parts of the world.

Recent controversies at the GRA

Recent controversies around authority saw Amoah scrutinised for not answering a question about his age in Parliament.

Owusu-Amoah had appeared before Parliament's Public Accounts Committee when he faced the question.

The question was posed by the Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam Nartey George.

