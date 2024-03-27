The Deputy Energy Minister has been appointed as board chair of the Electricity Company of Ghana

This follows the resignation of Keli Gadzekpo, who was appointed in 2017

Krapa's appointment comes at a time when the ECG is facing backlash for recent power outages

President Akufo-Addo has appointed the Deputy Energy Minister, Herbert Krapa, as the new board chair of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

This follows the sudden resignation of Keli Gadzekpo, the former board chair of ECG, on Tuesday, March 26, stating personal reasons.

Herbert Krapa takes over from Keli Gadzekpo, who resigned on Tuesday. Source: Herbert Krapa (LinkedIn), Getty Images

His appointment comes at a time when the ECG is facing severe backlash following the recent power outages.

He is expected to lead the ECG board in addressing these challenges.

Keli Gadzekpo resigns

Keli Gadzekpo tendered his resignation on Tuesday, March 26, which will come into effect on April 9.

In his letter to the President, Keli Gadzekpo cited personal reasons as justification for his sudden departure.

He wished ECG and the government continued success as they put in place measures to tackle the ongoing power outages hitting the country.

Keli Gadzekpo was appointed to the board in 2017 by then-Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko to assist the ECG in formulating a strategy to ensure energy sufficiency.

Energy Minister denies dumsor

Meanwhile the Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has denied dumsor has returned.

This is despite the fact that areas within the ECG’s operational zone have been rocked by several power outages that have affected businesses and households.

In the wake of these outages, civil society organisations, the Minority, and the general public have called on the ECG to produce a load-shedding timetable to help citizens plan their lives around the power outages.

However, the ECG has blatantly refused to do so. It claims it has been suffering some technical challenges and is currently fixing the problem, thus there is no need to produce a timetable.

The Energy Minister, in a recent interview, told Ghanaians demanding a timetable that they should create one for themselves.

He added that the current situation is not as bad as what was experienced during the erstwhile Mahama administration, so Ghanaians should have some patience.

Energy Ministry debunks claims of condescension against NAPO

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Energy Ministry says comments passed by Matthew Opoku Prempeh concerning the current power challenges are being misconstrued.

The ministry says the minister had merely spoken facts about the ongoing situation, and his dismissal of calls for a new timetable is because the problem is temporary.

They urged Ghanaians to be patient while stakeholders work to address the power outages.

