The Board of the Ghana Revenue Authority has been dissolved, with President Akufo-Addo expected to constitute a new one

There are also concerns that the Commissioner-General of the authority may also be relieved of his duty

No reason has been given as yet for the dissolution of the Ghana Revenue Authority board

Source: Getty Images

Citi News reported that there have been some disagreements within the old board.

The move comes days after the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, accused GRA of harassing businesses for taxes due to unrealistic targets.

Dr. Anthony Oteng-Gyasi was the chairman of the most recent board.

These changes come as the Electricity Company of Ghana saw its board chair, Keli Gadzekpo, leave office.

President Akufo-Addo appointed Deputy Energy Minister Herbert Krapa as the new board chair of the Electricity Company of Ghana.

Recent controversies at the GRA

Recent controversies around authority saw Amoah cause a stir after not answering a question about his age in Parliament.

Owusu-Amoah had appeared before Parliament's Public Accounts Committee when he faced the question.

The question was posed by the Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam Nartey George.

GRA exceeds tax revenue targets for 2023 following introduction of new taxes

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Revenue Authority collected tax revenue of GH¢113.06 billion in the 2023 fiscal year.

The tax revenue generated was GH¢3.87 billion more than the Ghana Revenue Authority was tasked to collect.

The authority also collected 49.3 percent more than in the 2022 fiscal year, which it described as the highest in the last 20 years.

The Commissioner-General of the authority, Rev Dr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, urged all eligible persons and businesses to pay their taxes.

Source: YEN.com.gh