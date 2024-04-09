A Coalition of Civil Societies has warned of a potential health crisis following the Global Fund's decision to suspend shipments to Ghana

This follows the government's failure to clear a shipment of medicines delivered to the country

According to the CSOs, the government has been lackadaisical about clearing the shipment, and as such, they intend to demonstrate on April 17

The CSOs say the government's negligence could have dire consequences for the country.

Medicines affected include vital antiretroviral medicines needed for the survival of HIV/AIDS patients, Tuberculosis prevention and treatment medicines and malaria medicines.

According to stakeholders in the health sector, the Global Fund’s decision is a major blow to the country as it could potentially lead to preventable deaths and several disease outbreaks in the country.

Stakeholders blast government's negligence

One such stakeholder, the Africa Center for Health Policy Research and Analysis (ACHPR&A), says the government’s negligence in expediting the release of the donated supplies could spell doom for the country.

The Executive Director of the ACHPR&A, Dr Thomas Anaba, said the matter was urgent and urged the government to take immediate action to remedy the situation.

According to him, despite receiving a delegation from , the government has still refused to attempt to clear the life-saving medicines from the port.

“This development has dire consequences for the hundreds of thousands of our compatriots who receive free medications donated by the Global Fund,” he said.

The Ghana Aids Commission and a coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) focusing on HIV, Tuberculosis and Malaria have raised alarm about the prolonged delay in clearing the medicines.

According to them, the government has no political will to clear the medicines.

To register their displeasure, the coalition has announced it would be embarking on a protest on April 17.

Global Fund raises $14.25 billion

YEN.com.gh reported that the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria raised $14.25 billion Wednesday at a donor conference led by US President Joe Biden, as decades of progress against the diseases are set back by Covid.

It was the highest amount ever pledged for a multilateral health organisation -- but fell short of the ambitious goal of $18 billion after the UK and Italy said their pledges would come later.

The Global Fund was created in 2002. It brings together governments, multilateral agencies, civil society groups, and the private sector. Funding cycles last three years.

