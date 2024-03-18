Gospel musician Sonnie Badu has lamented about Ghana's consistent rise in new HIV-positive patients

The musician shared his thoughts about the issue during a recent radio interview

He advised citizens to be mindful of the pressure and challenges within Ghana's health system

Ghanaian gospel musician Sonnie Badu has shared his frustrations about the issue of rising HIV cases in Ghana.

The World Health Organisation estimates 400 thousand Ghanaians live with HIV, with over 16574 new cases recorded in 2022 alone.

In a recent interview, the musician shared his thoughts about what he believes has contributed to the spike in HIV cases.

Sonnie Badu talks about HIV in Ghana Photo source: Instagram/sonniebaduuk

Source: Instagram

Sonnie Badu calls for a relook at Detty December

According to Sonnie Badu, the significant influx of tourists in Ghana during the December festivities has contributed to Ghana's HIV trend.

In 2022, nearly a million tourists flew into the country to enjoy top music and cultural experiences like the Afro Future festival.

The musician cited the growth of Ghana's flagship tourism initiative, Year Of Return, as the catalyst of the nation's current HIV woes.

In his interview, Sonnie Badu argued that despite the country's tourism gains, the need to look at its effects, primarily on health, cannot be overemphasised.

Netizens react to Sonnie Badu's submission

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Sonnie Badu's claims about the country's HIV issues.

oyooskitchen said:

Some people especially the young ones these days have unprotected sex like we are in normal times....December only amplifies whatever is already happening...

Then.ewforce noted:

Why the year of return when dem no do medicals before approving visa for dem anaa Ghana embassy and consulate

nana_yaa_yeboaa advised:

Life is all about discipline, learn how to comport yourself and you will be okay.

addixon.john shared:

Ghana is a tourist site the women are the tourist attraction

Sonnie Badu recounts how God changed his life

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sonnie Badu had recounted his homeless days when he didn't have money to buy food.

The musician said he had to sleep in his car for three months and eventually resorted to stealing to survive.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh