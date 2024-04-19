The Electricity Company of Ghana's (ECG) governing board is fighting the fine by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission

The commission fined board members of the company for not providing a load-shedding timetable

Keli Gadzekpo and ECG Managing Director Samuel Dubik Mahama have been affected by the fine

The Electricity Company of Ghana's (ECG) governing board has pushed back after being fined by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) GH¢5,868,000 for not providing a load-shedding timetable.

In a letter sent to PURC lawyers of the board said the commission did not have the power of the high court to levy fines.

ECG MD Samuel Dubik Mahama (L) and PURC boss Dr Ishmeal Ackah. Source: Electricity Company of Ghana/PURC Ghana

They also said the board members were not directly involved in the company's day-to-day operations.

"Our clients, therefore, reject the contents of the regulatory order relative to any personal liability on their part," an excerpt of the letter stated.

The lawyers also argued that fines were imposed without allowing the board to present their case.

Why PURC imposed the fine

The fine is because the board members violated Regulation 39 of L.I. 2413, which requires prior notification to consumers before any power interruption.

The commission earlier directed the ECG to provide a load management timetable by April 2, 2024, amid erratic power supply.

Keli Gadzekpo, who resigned as board chair on March 26, 2024, and the company's Managing Director, Samuel Dubik Mahama, have been affected by the fine.

PURC, in a letter on Monday, April 15, said there were 4,142 outages within the fine period.

PURC said 165, representing 3.98 percent of the total outages, were ECG-planned outages.

Only 40 of the outages were preceded by public notices.

Major hospitals facing disconnection over GH¢261m debt

YEN.com.gh reported that some hospitals face disconnection from the power grid because of monies owed to the Electricity Company of Ghana.

Due to outstanding debts, the company has threatened to disconnect 91 hospitals from the national grid.

The health facilities, including the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and the 37 Military Hospital, collectively owe GH¢261 million.

This move is part of the ECG’s comprehensive effort to recover funds owed by customers to strengthen its operational capabilities.

