The Institute of Energy Security (IES) has demanded the immediate dismissal of Energy Minister Dr Opoku Prempeh

According to the Executive Director of IES, Nana Amoasi VII, Matthew Opoku Prempeh has shown a lack of political will to address the situation

They have urged the government to find a more competent person to replace the minister as soon as possible

The Institute of Energy Security (IES) has called for the immediate dismissal of the Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

According to the IES’ Executive Director Nana Amoasi VII, Matthew Opoku Premepeh has failed to rise to the occasion as the country reels from an erratic power supply.

IES says the minister has failed to address the dusmor crisis.

Source: Getty Images

Nana Amoasi VII told Citi FM on Monday, April 22, 2024, that Matthew Opoku Prempeh has taken little to no action to solve the situation, which has led to the issue deteriorating even further.

He said the minister has been detached from the reality of the energy crisis and has failed to show any political will to tackle it as expected.

Nana Amoasi VII said the Energy Minister should step aside so that more competent individuals can manage the country’s energy sector.

He also reacted to the Energy Minister’s earlier remarks dismissing calls for a load-shedding timetable.

The Energy minister had said the issue with erratic power supply was a technical one and was being addressed.

He told those calling for a load-shedding timetable to create one for themselves.

Reacting to the President’s statement, he said it would have been prudent for the minister to have urged the Electricity Company of Ghana to release a timetable instead of responding in such a manner.

He described the comment as disrespectful and urged the minister to step down immediately.

Others blast energy minister for disrespectful comment

Nana Amoasi VII was the latest to condemn the minister’s comment.

Earlier, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh faced backlash for his recent comments dismissing calls for a load-shedding timetable.

Experts and regular Ghanaians have described Prempeh as arrogant and disrespectful after his remark that people demanding a load-shedding timetable should make their own.

In comments on March 25, 2024, the minister also compared demands for a load-shedding timetable to wishing evil for the country. Edward Bawa, a Parliament’s Mines and Energy Committee member described the minister's comments as unfortunate and insensitive.

Ashanti Region holds vigil to protest Dumsor

YEN.com.gh has reported that Ashanti Region residents have organised a Dumsor vigil to protest the ongoing power outages and their effects on their households and businesses.

According to Jerry Sukah, the convener of the vigil, the government must press ECG to release a load-shedding timetable as soon as possible.

He blamed the current power crisis and economic hardship on the government's mismanagement of the economy.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh