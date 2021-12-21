Influencer Rosario and her husband Michael Rosario are excited to announce that they are expecting a ninth son

The two held a gender reveal party that entailed their whole family reacting to blue confetti falling from a balloon, which signified it was a boy

Several netizens have come out to support them while a number wished that there was a daughter

A woman from Texas and her husband are expecting yet another son, making him their ninth son.

Yalanca and Michael Rosario with 7 of their kids. Photo: Yalanca Rosario.

Source: Facebook

Excitement in the family

In a YouTube video that showed the entire family consisting of sons and their father, Yalancia Rosario revealed that they were all excited.

Together with Michael Rosario, the two are the parents of Jamel, 12; Michael Jr, 9; Angelo, 8; Armani, 6; Prince, 5; Sincere, 3; Armani, 1 and a 5-month-old Gimani.

“Everybody’s excited? Are you excited for your baby brother?” she asked her family members

“So there you go, boy number nine, for us.” “What are the odds?” she posed

Active on many platforms

The news did not only excite her family members but other people online as well who follow the couple religiously as they are very active on many other platforms.

Below are some of their reactions:

“I’m so happy for you. 9 times the blessings,” said Sherry Nicole

“Awww, you are having another boy, amazing, but it would have been nice for at least another daughter,” said Roblyn Michelle

“Amazing, I love it,” said Tamesha Noel

The couple is active on various social media platforms, repeatedly updating their followers on their growing family.

Husband wants 22 children

In similar a report, a woman who lives in Kakamega county is very anxious because her husband, Anthony Wekesa, wants her to give birth to 22 children.

The husband has cited not being a laughing stock and need for help in the future despite some going astray as his reasons for the desired number.

Gentrix Wekesa, who already bore 10 kids for her husband is currently pregnant with her 11th child.

"I give birth to these children every year. As soon as I start getting my menstruation, I get another child. My youngest is yet to be a year old," said Wekesa.

