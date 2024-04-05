The Ministry of Education has responded to John Mahama calling the free tablet policy for SHS students as a vote-buying tactic

The ministry urged the former president to refrain from politicising government education policies

President Akufo-Addo launched the Ghana Smart Schools Project, promising 1.3 million tablets to students across the country

The Ministry of Education has criticised National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama after he accused the government of using the free tablet policy for secondary school students to buy votes. The ministry urged the former president not to politicise government policies.

John Mahama (R). Source: Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo/John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

The Ministry's Public Relations Officer, Kwasi Kwarteng, told Joy News the ministry was bridging a critical technological gap.

Kwarteng indicated the government would not put the policy on hold because of potential election implications.

"...let's be fair, let's stand up to the occasion, let the whole world know that it is not everything that we have to play politics with it, particularly education."

“We have allowed ourselves and destroyed every gain that we chalked as a country with the politicisation and extreme politicisation of issues."

President Akufo-Addo launched the Ghana Smart Schools Project on March 24, 2024, and promised that 1.3 million tablets would be distributed nationwide to senior high school students.

Akufo-Addo explained that the Ghana Smart Schools Project is meant to boost STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education under the free senior high school programme.

Why does Mahama have vote-buying concerns?

On his vote-buying concerns, the former president noted that some secondary school students will be turning 18 and eligible to register to vote ahead of the December polls.

He also described the tablets as a bribe to pre-tertiary students to garner votes from the NPP in the 2024 elections.

“Other things are begging for funding in our educational system than those laptops. But it is a bribe for them to vote for this government.”

Mahama promises to fix problems with free SHS

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that former President John Mahama promised to fix the challenges with the free SHS and NHIS policies if elected president in the 2024 elections.

The former president said the current administration has destroyed the flagship education and health policies with its poor implementation and corruption.

The NDC flagbearer for the 2024 polls said this in Kongo in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region as part of his campaign tour.

Source: YEN.com.gh