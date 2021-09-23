The mother of Josephine Panyin Mensah, Agnes Essel, insists her daughter was pregnant despite a police report stating the contrary

Essel confirmed her daughter was with her and had been going for antenatal at the Takoradi Hospital

However, a statement by the Ghanaian Police issued on September 23 said Josephine was never pregnant

Agnes Essel, the mother of Josephine Panyin Mensah, insists her daughter was pregnant despite a statement by the Ghana Police saying Josephine was never pregnant.

She confirmed her daughter had been with her for the past three weeks until the day she was allegedly kidnapped.

Speaking in an interview with TV3, Josephine's mother also confirmed her daughter had been visiting the Takoradi Hospital for checkups during the period she was staying with her.

She emphasised that her daughter has an antenatal book, which confirms she was pregnant.

She's been with me for three weeks and always goes walking to keep fit ... She frequents the Tarkoradi Hospital, and I can tell that she was pregnant. She gets easily tired when she walks. It's because she can't do hard work that's why her husband asked her to come and stay with me,'' she said.

Asked where her antenatal card is, Agnes Essel said since her daughter's last walk before she was allegedly kidnapped, she has not seen the card.

"Please, I thought she left with the antenatal card during her last walk. After she was found, I searched for the card to go along with it but couldn't find it,'' she added.

Watch the interview below:

Meanwhile, the administrator of the Takoradi Hospital, popularly known as European Hospital, Reverend Osei Boateng, has confirmed that Josephine frequented the hospital before she went missing, Joy News reported.

Police report

However, on Thursday, September 23, the Ghana Police Service confirmed that 29-year-old Josephine Panyin Mensah was never pregnant, YEN.com.gh reported.

It comes after the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, made similar comments, which triggered an uproar among some residents in the area.

Police have conducted investigations since her reappearance on September 21, with preliminary findings pointing to a suspicion that the victim and her cohorts could have orchestrated the incident.

Husband of Missing Takoradi Woman Speaks

In a related story, the husband of the pregnant woman kidnapped in Takoradi, Michael Simons, spoke after his wife, Josephine Panyin Simons, was found.

He confirmed that his wife, who is now temporarily mute, was found without the pregnancy she carried for 9 months.

In a report filed by StarrNews, he said his wife, who herself is a twin, was set to deliver before her sudden disappearance on September 16, 2021, when she went for a walk in the early hours of the morning.

