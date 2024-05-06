One person is in critical condition after a tree fell on a motorbike rider and an SUV vehicle at Cantonments

This happened shortly after a rainstorm on Monday morning, May 6

While the SUV driver escaped unhurt, the motorbike rider sustained severe injuries as the tree landed on him

One person is said to be in critical condition after a huge tree fell on a motorbike and an SUV vehicle on Monday, May 6, after a heavy rainstorm.

The incident occurred at the Cantonment near the Italian Embassy after the rains had stopped.

The tree fell on an SUV and a motorbike. Source: 3News

Source: Twitter

The rain and strong winds may have weakened the tree, leading to its collapse.

According to eyewitnesses, at around 9:00 am, the tree fell on the front bumper of an SUV vehicle with registration number GE 685-14 and a motorbike rider.

While the driver of the SUV reportedly escaped the incident unhurt, the motor rider was severely injured after the tree crushed his legs.

He has since been rushed to the Osu Police Hospital to receive treatment.

Meanwhile, the road has been blocked from traffic as personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service are cutting the tree into logs to transport it from the site.

Road users have been advised to avoid that stretch as work continues to free the road for traffic.

Flood leaves saloon car stuck to tree

After a downpour, a car was left stuck in a tree, evidence of the intense flooding in parts of Ghana.

A video posted online showed a mangled Toyota saloon car hanging from a tree branch with a man trying to cut it down.

A video posted online showed a mangled Toyota saloon car hanging from a tree branch with a man trying to cut it down.

Kwame Obeng Asare, aka A Plus, also shared the video and joked that the incident occurred in Kasoa in the Central Region.

It, however, remains unclear where this incident, which was captured in a 20-second video, took place.

Pastor accused of inducing members to cut down sacred cola tree

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that a pastor had been linked to cutting down a sacred cola tree at Feyiase, which Komfo Ankoye planted.

The pastor, who remains unnamed, reportedly described the tree as a fetish and wanted it felled.

Graphic Online reported that the pastor allegedly offered GH¢5,000 to some men to cut down the tree.

Source: YEN.com.gh