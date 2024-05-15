Police have arrested two brothers for committing arson and killing their mother in the process

Police have arrested two brothers for allegedly setting fire to their house and killing their mother in the process.

The unfortunate incident occurred in Abuakwa Manhyia in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The police are investigating the incident.

According to reports, the siblings had engaged in a heated argument with their grandmother in the house and are purported to have threatened to set her on fire.

The grandmother scared for her life had fled from home and sought refuge at the police station.

The brothers, still thinking their grandmother was home, proceeded to set the house ablaze.

Unfortunately, their sick mother was still in the house when the building went up in flames, killing her in the process.

Despite firefighters’ attempts to douse the flames, the fire raged on dismissing all efforts to save the woman and other property in the house.

The entire house was lost to the fire as well as the woman.

In the aftermath of the blaze, the deceased mother has been deposited at the morgue.

Police have arrested the brothers and initiated an investigation into the unfortunate incident.

The Assembly Member for the Abuakwa-Manhyia Electoral Area, Evans Opoku, told the media on May 15, that the actions of the brothers was deliberate.

