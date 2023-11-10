A pastor allegedly paid for the felling of a sacred cola tree at Feyiase planted by Komfo Ankoye

A pastor has been linked to the cutting down of a sacred cola tree at Feyiase planted by Komfo Ankoye.

The pastor, who remains unnamed, reportedly described the tree as a fetish and wanted it felled.

The man of God is believed to have offered GH¢5,000 to the men to cut the tree down.

Graphic Online reported that the pastor allegedly offered GH¢5,000 to some men to cut down the tree.

The pastor was also reportedly upset that the recent reconstruction of the Atonsu-Esreso-Bosomtwe road did not even affect the tree. The construction work bypassed the tree.

On Wednesday, November 8, 2023, residents of Feyiase woke up to find that the over 300-year-old tree had been cut down. Since then, two persons, who are believed to be responsible for the act, have been arrested.

The cola tree was planted some 300 years ago and is believed to have sprouted after the Komfo Anokye spat on the ground while chewing cola nut.

The tree is believed to contain special powers to remedy varying ailments.

Tensions at Nogkpo

Traditionalists have recently received attention because of the relative tension between Archbishop Charles Agyinasare and the people of Nogokpo.

YEN.com.gh reported that during a sermon, Agyinasare had described Nogokpo as the demonic headquarters of the Volta Region.

Some Nogokpo natives took issue with the preacher's comments and demanded an apology.

Following the comments, the Nogokpo shrine vowed to deal with Agyinasare and gave him a 14-day ultimatum months ago.

