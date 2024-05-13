The Ghana Police Service has interdicted three of its men for failings during the limited voters registration exercise

Three police personnel have been interdicted over specific failings during the ongoing limited voters registration exercise that reportedly led to violence.

The interdicted officers are based at the Electoral Commission Office at Adugyama in the Ashanti Region.

Violence erupted at Adugyama in the Ahafo Ano South East Constituency of the Ashanti Region as the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress supporters clashed. This clash left three persons injured.

The interdicted officers have been identified as Inspectors Michael Addo, Eric Boakye and Michael Gyan.

The police said some persons attempted to disrupt the ongoing limited voters registration exercise at the place.

“The interdicted personnel will be taken through the due disciplinary process of the Police Service,” the service said in a statement.

Instances of violence during registration

There was a clash between supporters of the NPP and NDC in Awutu Senya West on May 7, 2024

The clash occurred during the first day of the voters registration exercise because of a dispute over the registration order.

Also, gunshots were fired at a voters registration centre in the Cape Coast North constituency of the Central Region on May 9, 2024.

Police also arrested the Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda, for his alleged involvement in the disturbances at Kukuom.

One person sustained an injury and is currently receiving treatment at the hospital following the incident on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

Commission targets 623,000 new voters

YEN.com.gh reported that the Electoral Commission hopes to register approximately 623,000 first-time voters across the country.

The commission's chairperson, Jean Mensa, said the officers have rented generators to account for power cuts.

She also revealed that her officers have an “offline” mode for voters to be registered manually if the generators fail. The 21-day exercise will end on May 27, 2024.

