The Electoral Commission (EC) has made a correction to the initial data on persons registered during the voter registration exercise.

The commission says 143,014 persons have been registered, but it also noted that there were mistakes in the figures for the Upper East Region.

It explained that the figure for day three for the Upper East region was repeated. The commission noted that the errors did not affect its total tabulation of 143, 014.

The National Democratic Congress has been disputing the figures put out by the commission, according to Citi News.

For example, while the EC reported a registration of 25, 287 voters for Day 2, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, the NDC Director of Elections and IT, claimed his party recorded a lower figure of 19,267.

Commission targets 623,000 new voters

The Electoral Commission hopes to register approximately 623,000 first-time voters across the country.

The commission's chairperson, Jean Mensa, said the officers have rented generators to account for power cuts.

She also revealed that her officers have an “offline” mode for voters to be registered manually if the generators fail.

The process has been marred by network challenges that have slowed down the process.

The running mate of the NDC, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, suggested the Electoral Commission extend the days for the limited voter registration exercise.

Opoku-Agyemang, who toured some registration centres in Accra, posted on Facebook that the EC must account for the lost hours.

EC replies to claim that 7 BVDs are stolen

YEN.com.gh reported that the Electoral Commission said none of its Biometric Verification Devices have been stolen, despite concerns by some observers.

Dr Bossman Asare, instead, revealed that five of the EC's laptops had been stolen, and the police are working to retrieve them.

He assured that the stolen laptops would not threaten the integrity of the general elections.

