The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has declared three persons wanted for corruption and corruption-related offences in the wake of the New Patriotic Party primaries.

They are said to have engaged in vote buying during a public election.

The OSP published the photos of the three persons online with the notice.

There were videos of some NPP delegates queuing for cash after casting their ballot in the primaries on December 2.

The NPP parliamentary primaries were held in 111 orphan constituencies across Ghana on December 2.

Orphan constituencies are the areas where the party does not have an incumbent MP.

Akosua Manu, Eugene Arhin among Akufo-Addo appointees who won big

Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, won the NPP constituency primary in Awutu Senya West.

Arhin was among a number of President Akufo-Addo's appointees who were victorious in the primary.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Youth Authority Akosua Manu emerged victorious in Adentan.

Mark Okraku-Mantey loses the Ayensuano NPP parliamentary primary

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, failed in his bid to enter parliament.

Mark Okraku-Mantey lost the New Patriotic Party parliamentary primary in Ayensuano.

The deputy minister lost the primary to Ida Adwoa Asiedu, a businesswoman and second-time aspirant.

Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira NPP primary cancelled

The Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira NPP primary was cancelled over a disagreement.

The Western Regional NPP Secretary, Okatekyire Afrifa Amankwah, said the polls had been postponed indefinitely.

The voting was scheduled at Gwira-Bamiako, but the Municipal Security Council advised that the election should be held at a neutral centre.

