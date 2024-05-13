The Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office is the new Chairperson of the Anti-Corruption Agencies in Commonwealth Africa

The Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, has been elected the Chairperson of the Anti-Corruption Agencies in Commonwealth Africa.

Addo-Danquah was elected by delegates at the 14th Commonwealth Regional Conference for Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies, which took place in Accra.

She is taking over from the Commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission of Seychelles.

Addo-Danquah stressed the need for an aggressive fight against corruption in her acceptance speech.

“It is undeniable that corruption remains one of the most significant impediments to the development and progress of our nations."

She also pledged to serve with integrity and diligence and bolster anti-corruption institutions.

"We must leverage technology and innovation to bolster our investigative capacities and ensure that those who engage in corrupt practices are swiftly brought to justice."

Addo-Danquah and EOCO have, in the past, been lauded by the FBI for their efforts to combat organised crime. Addo-Danquah took over at EOCO in January 2022.

She has also faced criticism for the handling of some corruption-related cases, like the Cecilia Dapaah scandal.

EOCO was compelled to deny claims from the Office of the Special Prosecutor that it is reluctant to probe alleged corruption by former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah.

