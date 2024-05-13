The Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda, has been granted bail after his arrest

Police arrested Dauda for his alleged involvement in the disturbances at Kukuom in the Ahafo Region

The National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, said the MP was not at the scene of the violence

The Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda, has been granted bail after his arrest in connection with disturbances at a registration centre on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

The National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, confirmed the bail to Citi News. He said the bail was granted instantly.

Collins Dauda (R). Source: Ghana Police Service/Parliament of Ghana

Source: Facebook

The disturbances occurred at Kukuom in the Ahafo Region, where one person was injured.

Police, in an earlier statement, said they are in pursuit of other suspects in connection with the incident.

Protest from the NDC

Gyamfi insisted that Dauda had committed no crime and expressed surprise at his arrest.

He said the MP was not at the scene of the violence when it occurred and was critical of the police's conduct.

He further accused the New Patriotic Party of having ties to the persons behind the violence.

“He was not there because he was busy in his constituency monitoring the registration process."

"The NPP hoodlums and bandits were led by a known NPP bandit called Anointing," Gyamfi said.

Instances of violence during registration

There was a clash between supporters of the NPP and NDC in Awutu Senya West on May 7, 2024

The clash occurred during the first day of the voters registration exercise because of a dispute over the registration order.

Also, there was gunfire at a voters registration centre in the Cape Coast North constituency of the Central Region on May 9, 2024.

Commission targets 623,000 new voters

YEN.com.gh reported that the Electoral Commission hopes to register approximately 623,000 first-time voters nationwide.

The commission's chairperson, Jean Mensa, said the officers have rented generators to account for power cuts.

She also revealed that her officers have an “offline” mode for voters to be registered manually if the generators fail. The 21-day exercise will end on May 27, 2024.

Proofreading by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh