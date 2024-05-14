The Locked-up Investment Holders Forum have stated plans to stage a protest at the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday, May 15

The Locked-up Investment Holders Forum intends to stage a protest at the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday, May 15.

The forum's convener, Dr Adu Anane Antwi, said the protest is to pressure the government to accede to their demands by allocating funds to the Bank of Ghana to revoke the licenses of insolvent financial institutions and pay depositors their funds.

The investment holders say they want their funds retrieved

This follows previous efforts by depositors to retrieve their locked-up funds from these institutions, but to no avail.

In a May 13 statement, the forum noted that their previous attempts to get the government to help them had also failed.

The forum stated that despite staging a public protest and submitting a petition to the Finance minister in March and April, the government has paid them deaf ears.

Dr Adu Antwi said the government’s inaction was troubling as the situation demands urgent attention.

He argued that the locked-up funds were integral to many people's livelihoods, and it was unfortunate that the government was neglecting them in this manner.

To remind the government of their plight, Dr Adu Antwi says the forum will picket the Finance Ministry every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Commencing tomorrow, May 15, the convenor said protestors would march from NDK Financial Services to the Ministry and picket at the premises till 12 at noon.

According to Dr Adu Antwi, the pickets will continue every Wednesday till their demands are met.

