A campaign aide to the New Patriotic Party flagbearer, Sammi Awuku, has assured trainee nurses and teachers that the government will not abolish their allowances despite the country's harsh economic conditions.

He acknowledged that the government was suffering from financial constraints, among other fiscal challenges, due to the ongoing International Monetary Fund programme and the Cedi’s free fall on the foreign exchange market.

Sammi Awuku says the allowance arrears will be paid before the trainees leave school.

He noted, however, that despite the constraints, the government was determined to ensure that the allowances were paid because they were significant in bolstering the education and training of teachers and nurses in the country.

This comes after protests from trainee nurses and teachers following delays in the payment of their allowances.

The National Lottery Authority boss urged the trainees to remain patient as the government worked to resolve their arrears.

He also assured them that the Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, would continue to maintain the allowances if he is elected in the upcoming December 7 elections.

He assured the trainees that their full benefits would be paid them before they left school.

He also assured Ghanaians that all social intervention programmes started under the Akufo-Addo government, including the free senior high school policy, would be maintained and improved under a future Bawumia-led government.

NSS threaten to strike

Meanwhile, the National Service Personnel Association has threatened to strike if their two-month outstanding allowances are not paid to members working in the public sector immediately.

According to the Association, the usual delay in disbursement of their allowances has been taking a heavy toll on the graduates who live off the monthly stipends.

In an interview on JoyNews, the Association warned that failure to pay their stipends immediately would lead to the personnel laying down their tools.

This follows months of agitation from the Service Personnel over the delays in paying their stipends.

Allowances for January and February of 2024 are yet to be paid.

525 nurses left Ghana in 2022

YEN.com.gh reported that more veteran nurses are leaving the shores of Ghana for better opportunities in Europe and elsewhere, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said.

GHS Director-General Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye disclosed during a press conference on Thursday, August 17, 2023, that 525 nurses left the country in 2022.

He said that although there are efforts to fill the huge void they have left, it will take about two years.

