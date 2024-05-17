Police in the Ashanti Region have arrested two foreigners during the voters registration at Asokore Mampong

Police have arrested two foreigners who appeared at the area's registration centre to register for the ongoing voter registration exercise.

The arrest took place at Asokore Mampong in the Ashanti Region on Friday, May 16, 2024.

The Nigerian nationals failed to convince Electoral Commission (EC) officers and the police of their presence at the centre, which resulted in their transportation to the police station.

Officers there have noted about six instances of double registration, along with the arrest of two foreigners on Thursday.

Asokore Mampong District Officer of the EC, Angela Afiriyie Osei, cautioned unqualified individuals to stay away from the exercise.

Meanwhile, police say the two individuals are being interrogated.

the Electoral Commission hopes to register approximately 623,000 first-time voters across the country.

The 21-day exercise will end on May 27, 2024, with the commission aiming to register about 623,000 first-time voters.

The process has been marred by technical challenges so far, as well as some instances of violence.

There was a clash between supporters of the NPP and NDC in Awutu Senya West on May 7, 2024

The clash occurred during the first day of the voters registration exercise because of a dispute over the registration order.

Also, there was gunfire at a voters registration centre in the Cape Coast North constituency of the Central Region on May 9, 2024.

Police also arrested the Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda, for his alleged involvement in the disturbances at Kukuom.

One person sustained an injury and is currently receiving treatment at the hospital following the incident on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

Error in commission's registration data

YEN.com.gh reported that the Electoral Commission corrected the initial data on persons registered during the voter registration exercise.

The EC said 143,014 persons were registered but noted there were mistakes in the figures for the Upper East Region.

The National Democratic Congress has been disputing the commission's figures, saying the actual figures are lower.

