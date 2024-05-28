The Electoral Commission will hold a special voting session on December 2, 2024, for select professionals

To be eligible for special voting, individuals and organisations must submit applications between June 17 and July 1, 2024

All prospective applicants for special voting are to apply to their constituency returning officer

The Electoral Commission will hold a special voting for election 2024 on December 2, 2024.

Special voting is a provision that allows a specific group of registered voters, including journalists and security agencies, to cast their votes before the general voting day.

Individuals and organisations are to send applications between June 17 and July 1, 2024, to be eligible for special voting, providing evidence that they will be engaged on Election Day.

Jean Mensa, the chairperson of the Electoral Commission, made this announcement during a press conference in Accra on Tuesday.

What else is on the Electoral Commission calendar?

A nationwide exercise to replace missing voter ID cards will start on May 30, 2024, right after continuous registration ends.

The commission intends to submit the provisional voters’ register to the political parties between July 9 and 18, 2024.

The voters register exhibition will follow this register between July 15 and 24, 2024.

Aspirants will present election nomination forms from September 9 to September 13, 2024.

Balloting will take place on September 23, 2024, and the parliamentary balloting is set for September 24, 2024.

The commission expects to declare the results of the 2024 presidential polls within three days of the voting day.

The final voter register will be submitted to the political parties between August 30 and September 5, 2024.

It will be opened to security agencies and accredited media practitioners performing duties on election day, December 7, 2024.

