The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) will launch the Ghana Vision 2057 policy document today, May 28, 2024

It is a 32-year long-term national development framework to guide the development of all sectors of Ghana's economy

The framework is designed to be flexible enough to allow political parties to tweak it to fit their own ideologies

The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) is set to launch a 32-year long-term national development framework to guide the development of all sectors of Ghana's economy.

The framework, known as Ghana Vision 2057, eschews the rigidity normally associated with previous national development frameworks and instead allows the government in power to employ its own measures to achieve the targets set out in the plan.

The policy document suggests that successive governments identify and develop at least one growth pole in every region to drive local development and reduce dependence on Accra.

The eight-chapter policy plan has also urged successive governments to bridge the gap between agriculture and industry, nurture and harness the potential of the creative arts industry for national development, and address the housing deficit, which currently stands at a staggering 1.8 million.

Nana Dr. S.K.B. Asante will launch the policy document at the Cedi Conference Hall at the University of Ghana.

Ghana Vision 2057 not binding on the government

Professor George Gyan-Baffour, the Chairman of NDPC, told the media ahead of the launch of the policy framework that while the document was not binding on any incumbent government, he was hopeful that these governments would be inspired by it to achieve the targets listed in it.

He said their decision to create flexible targets was to facilitate political parties' formulation of their plans around these targets.

He said previous development plans had been abandoned due to their targets' rigid and unyielding nature.

He was hopeful that political parties and successive governments would embrace it and include it in their manifestoes.

