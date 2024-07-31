US Visa: American Embassy In Ghana Announces Move To New Visa Services Provider
- The US embassy in Ghana is moving to a new visa services provider starting August 26, 2024
- The embassy said all current non-immigrant visa interview appointments would remain valid
- The embassy also issued cautions to the various categories of US visa applicants due to changes
The US embassy has announced a move to a new visa services provider starting from August 26.
The embassy said access to the old visa service provider’s website and services would cease on August 16.
In an online statement, it said all current nonimmigrant visa interview appointments will, however, remain valid.
In a further statement offering guidelines to existing and prospective applicants, the embassy said that between August 16 and August 26, 2024, people would not be able to make a new visa appointment, cancel or reschedule an existing one, or access customer service.
The embassy cautioned that persons who have paid the visa application fee but have not scheduled an interview should schedule a visa appointment as soon as possible.
Similarly, the embassy urged persons who have not paid the visa application fee and are planning to travel to the US in August or September to pay the fee and schedule visa appointments as soon as possible.
Previous US visa developments
Previously, the US Embassy in Ghana announced the release of the Diversity Visa selections on May 6, providing a link to check one's status and warning applicants against potential scams.
The Diversity Visa Programme was opened for registration from October 4 to November 7, 2023.
The lottery programme offers winners permanent residency in the US, also called a green card. More than 50,000 successful applicants will receive permanent residence in the US from the country's government.
However, some reasons might disqualify a person from applying for the DV lottery. Apart from ineligible countries, an applicant who provides misleading claims and information will be eliminated.
Reasons applicants might be denied US visa
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lawyer in America explained that applying for the Visa lottery is good, but may have some downsides.
The woman said four main dangers are associated with applying for the American Visa lottery, outlining each of these in a video she posted on YouTube.
The American Immigration lawyer said the US Department of State would get access to all a person's data after they filled out the form and submitted it.
