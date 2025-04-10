Manchester United may be home to some of football’s greatest legends, but not every player has lived up to the club’s high standards

Goalkeepers like Jim Leighton and Andre Onana struggled to replicate the form they showed before arriving at Old Trafford

YEN.com.gh looks at six of the worst goalkeepers to ever wear the Manchester United shirt

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Being the goalkeeper at Manchester United is one of the most pressurizing roles in world football.

The expectation to consistently deliver under the spotlight at a club with such a rich legacy can weigh heavily on even the most composed and talented players.

Despite there being many legends, Manchester United have also had some terrible goalkeepers down the years

Source: Getty Images

While United have had their fair share of legendary goalkeepers who helped secure trophies and delivered match-winning performances, they've also seen others falter under the immense pressure that comes with guarding the posts at Old Trafford.

Over the decades, the club’s struggle to find consistency between the sticks—particularly in the years following Peter Schmeichel’s departure—has led to a revolving door of goalkeepers.

Some came with big reputations, others with great promise, but many left with a sense of regret. Here are six shot-stoppers whose time at Manchester United didn't go as planned, ranked among the club's most disappointing in history.

Worst Man United Goalkeepers in History

Andre Onana (2023-Present)

After David de Gea's departure, United placed their faith in Andre Onana, expecting him to bring a new dimension to their style of play under Erik ten Hag. Although the Cameroonian had earned plaudits for his performances at Inter Milan, his debut season in Manchester quickly unraveled.

A series of high-profile mistakes—including a goal conceded directly from a corner against Wolves, errors against Nottingham Forest, and a costly mishap versus Brighton—have left fans second-guessing the decision to sign him.

Though he showed glimpses of world-class shot-stopping in his second season, Onana’s inconsistency has turned him from a potential game-changer into a major concern. Once hailed as Ten Hag’s key signing, he’s now viewed more as a liability than an asset.

Victor Valdes (2015-2016)

Victor Valdés, one of the best and most underrated goalkeepers of his generation, was an instrumental figure in Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona dynasty. Yet, his time in England was a shadow of his former self. After recovering from a major ACL injury with Manchester United’s help, Valdés managed just two league appearances.

His relationship with then-manager Louis van Gaal quickly deteriorated, and he was frozen out of the squad. Released in 2016, he signed with Middlesbrough for one final season—only to endure relegation, a dramatic fall from the glory of the Camp Nou.

Massimo Taibi (1999-2000)

In the immediate aftermath of Peter Schmeichel’s departure, United desperately needed a solid replacement. They turned to Massimo Taibi, but it proved to be a disastrous move. His United legacy was sealed by a now-infamous blunder against Southampton, where he allowed a tame shot to roll through his legs.

Taibi played only four league games for the club before being offloaded. He later joined Reggina in Italy, but his brief stint at Old Trafford remains one of the most glaring examples of poor recruitment. He is still cited as a cautionary tale whenever a new goalkeeper signs with the club.

Roy Carroll (2001-2005)

Roy Carroll’s stats at United were, on paper, respectable—boasting a clean sheet rate of just over 52%. But numbers only tell part of the story. He lacked the consistency and composure required to become a true first-choice keeper at Old Trafford.

His defining moment came in a 2005 match against Tottenham when he fumbled a long-range shot from Pedro Mendes that clearly crossed the goal line. Incredibly, the goal wasn’t given, sparing Carroll’s blushes—but the incident has lived on in infamy. Despite playing for other top-flight sides, that gaffe and his role in struggling teams became the enduring image of his career.t.

Jim Leighton (1988-1992)

A trusted figure under Sir Alex Ferguson from their Aberdeen days, Jim Leighton arrived with strong credentials and high expectations. Often cited as Scotland’s best-ever goalkeeper, he was expected to replicate his form in England.

Unfortunately, his time at United was riddled with mistakes and a dramatic loss of confidence. His poor showing in the 1990 FA Cup final against Crystal Palace—where his errors contributed to a 3-3 draw—was the breaking point. Ferguson dropped him for the replay, and the decision effectively ended Leighton’s career at the club. The situation draws parallels with Ten Hag’s ongoing dilemma with Onana, highlighting how familiar this scenario has become at United.

Paul Rachubka (1999-2003)

Paul Rachubka’s Manchester United career was short but notable. Thrust into action as a teenager due to an injury to Fabien Barthez, he kept a clean sheet in his only Premier League appearance against Leicester. Despite the promising start, he made just two more appearances before being loaned out and eventually moving on.

Though he built a solid career in the Football League, his time at Leeds United in 2011 overshadowed earlier achievements. In a match against Blackpool, Rachubka was substituted at halftime after three errors led to goals and a teammate's red card. Given the heated rivalry between Leeds and United, some fans found irony in his downfall—a moment that bizarrely earned him cult-like sympathy at Old Trafford

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh