The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has unveiled a plan to recruit teachers for senior high schools.

The recruitment process is expected to commence in the second week of August.

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, says more details will be given about the teacher recruitment.

In a Facebook post, Adutwum said more details on this recruitment would be given in due course.

"I'm pleased to announce that a limited recruitment drive for high school teachers will commence next week. Stay tuned for more details on how to apply and the specific areas of focus for this recruitment."

This will mark the latest recruitment announcement, notably in an election year, after reports relating to the interior security services and the health ministry.

Critics have described these recruitments as gimmicky, per Citi News, because of the context of the election year.

Recruitment of nurses in August

This announcement comes after the Ministry of Finance issued financial clearance to recruit new nurses and midwives.

The recruitment is set to begin on Monday, August 5, per a statement from the Health Ministry.

A statement from the health ministry said that qualified applicants are requested to formally apply on the Ministry of Health's online application portal.

GES introduces self-placement system for teachers

YEN.com.gh also reported that the Ghana Education Service recently introduced a self-placement system for newly qualified teachers.

The system is designed for teachers who have completed their programmes at education colleges and passed the licensure exams.

The Ghana Education Service recently opened its online recruitment portal for qualified teachers to apply for sector employment.

Following the call for employment, over 20,000 applications were received, with 12,720 successful candidates among the first batch.

These individuals must visit the Ghana Education Service recruitment portal by July 31, 2024, to complete the self-placement exercise.

