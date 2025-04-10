Popular Ghanaian spiritualist, Nana Kwaku Bonsam, has appealed to President Mahama to appoint him as Minister for Sanitation

He promised to use security personnel to enforce discipline and fine citizens who litter or dispose of waste improperly

His comments come as the rainy season approaches, despite the ministry being among those scrapped by the new administration

Popular Ghanaian spiritualist and traditional priest, Nana Kwaku Bonsam, has appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to appoint him as the Minister for Sanitation.

According to the traditional priest, Ghana’s sanitation crisis requires bold leadership to address, and he believes he can nip the age-old problem in the bud.

A Ghanaian traditional priest, Kwaku Bonsam, begs President Mahama for the sanitation minister role.

Source: TikTok

Speaking in a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nana Kwaku Bonsam stated that the issue of sanitation in the country is a result of indiscipline on the part of the citizenry.

For this reason, the renowned spiritualist said he would use personnel from the various security agencies to instil discipline in the populace to solve the waste crisis bedevilling the country.

"There are some people who, when you give them a position, they can't do the job. If for nothing at all, just give me the Sanitation Minister role. I will use soldiers, police, fire service personnel, and prison officers to instil discipline in the citizenry and ensure the country is kept clean.

"I will also institute measures to arrest, fine, and charge people who litter and dispose of waste indiscriminately. If you are arrested for littering, you will be fined GH¢50. If you repeat the offence a second time, you will pay GH¢100. But if you are caught a third time, you will go to prison for at least three days," he said.

He added that the rainy season was near, and so the government must act decisively to prevent flooding in major parts of the country.

President John Dramani Mahama takes office as Ghana's sixth head of state after taking the oath of office on January 7, 2025.

Source: Getty Images

Upon assuming office on January 7, 2025, President Mahama scrapped seven ministries, reducing the number from 30 to 23, as part of efforts to streamline, restructure, and cut government expenditure.

The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources was one of the scrapped ministries.

It is therefore unclear if Nana Kwaku Bonsam is aware of this or is calling on the president to reinstate the sanitation ministry.

The Ghanaian traditional priest, however, played a key role in the campaign of the National Democratic Congress and President Mahama during the 2024 elections, where they promised to reduce the size of government.

Watch the video below:

Kwaku Bonsam's message resonates with netizens

Kwaku Bonsam's message appears to have resonated well with some netizens who saw his video, as they took to the comment section to commend him.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the comments below:

@KWAKU Abeiku said:

"Kwaku ooo kwaku I really support your idea."

@Nana Sei also said

"The sensible man in Ghana."

@BABS commented:

"Nana is a great idea, I salute U."

