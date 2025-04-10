Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Suzy Pinamang: Beautiful Video of SDA SHS Student Shot By Classmate Pops Up
People

Suzy Pinamang: Beautiful Video of SDA SHS Student Shot By Classmate Pops Up

by  Jessie Ola-Morris 2 min read
  • An old video of Suzy Pinamang, the second-year SDA SHS student injured by her mate has surfaced online
  • In the video, the beautiful young day, full of life danced excitedly, triggering mixed reactions in the comments section
  • Meanwhile, the young boy who accidentally shot her has been arrested and is still in police custody

Suzy Pinamang and her family are yet to come to terms with the tragic incident that has rendered their beloved blind.

Suzy was accidentally shot by her classmate at break time on Friday, April 4, 2025. The incident has left her deformed in the eye.

Suzy Pinamang, SDA SHS Student, SHS Shooting, Hon Asenso Boakye
Beautiful video of Suzy Pinamang before her eye accident drops. Image source: SDA SHS
Source: Facebook

While her family and the general public are reeling over the incident, an old video of the young lady dancing has surfaced on social media.

Suzy, before her accident, was a beautiful young girl full of life. She danced excitedly in a series of videos which have surfaced online.

In some of the videos, Suzy was clad in her school uniform, while she wore beautiful muftis in the other videos.

The old footage which has since gone viral has broken the hearts of many who are wondering if Suzy could regain her sight.

Suzy opens up about her aspirations

Suzy has opened up about her dreams in life. In a video, the young lady stated that she desired to be a nurse.

She's therefore appealing to the general public to come to her aid with financial support to ensure that she regains her sight and goes back to school.

Watch the video of Suzy dancing below:

Source: YEN.com.gh

