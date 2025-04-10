An old video of Suzy Pinamang, the second-year SDA SHS student injured by her mate has surfaced online

In the video, the beautiful young day, full of life danced excitedly, triggering mixed reactions in the comments section

Meanwhile, the young boy who accidentally shot her has been arrested and is still in police custody

Suzy Pinamang and her family are yet to come to terms with the tragic incident that has rendered their beloved blind.

Suzy was accidentally shot by her classmate at break time on Friday, April 4, 2025. The incident has left her deformed in the eye.

While her family and the general public are reeling over the incident, an old video of the young lady dancing has surfaced on social media.

Suzy, before her accident, was a beautiful young girl full of life. She danced excitedly in a series of videos which have surfaced online.

In some of the videos, Suzy was clad in her school uniform, while she wore beautiful muftis in the other videos.

The old footage which has since gone viral has broken the hearts of many who are wondering if Suzy could regain her sight.

Suzy opens up about her aspirations

Suzy has opened up about her dreams in life. In a video, the young lady stated that she desired to be a nurse.

She's therefore appealing to the general public to come to her aid with financial support to ensure that she regains her sight and goes back to school.

Watch the video of Suzy dancing below:

