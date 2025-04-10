Popular Ghanaian social commentator based in the United States of America, Twene Jonas has commented on the SDA SHS incident

Ghanaian social commentator based in the US, Twene Jonas has weighed in on the SDA SHS accidental shooting.

In a video, Twene Jonas called out school authorities for failing to prevent such a tragic incident from happening.

Twene Jonas calls for the arrest of SDA SHS students. Image source: Twene Jonas TV, John Dramani Mahama

Source: Twitter

In his video, he also advised President John Dramani Mahama on the measures to take to ensure that justice is served.

First off, he asked the President to ensure that all the teachers at the school were locked behind bars. He accused them of negligence, stressing their they failed to play their roles well as teachers.

Secondly, he asked the President to ensure that the parents of the young man who took the gun to school were also locked up.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh