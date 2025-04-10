Twene Jonas Weighs in Suzy Pinamang's Injury, Advises President Mahama in Video
- Popular Ghanaian social commentator based in the United States of America, Twene Jonas has commented on the SDA SHS incident
- In a video, he advised President John Dramani Mahama on measures to take over the tragic incident
- He entreated the President to ensure that all the teachers in the school are locked up for failing to prevent the issue
Ghanaian social commentator based in the US, Twene Jonas has weighed in on the SDA SHS accidental shooting.
In a video, Twene Jonas called out school authorities for failing to prevent such a tragic incident from happening.
In his video, he also advised President John Dramani Mahama on the measures to take to ensure that justice is served.
First off, he asked the President to ensure that all the teachers at the school were locked behind bars. He accused them of negligence, stressing their they failed to play their roles well as teachers.
Secondly, he asked the President to ensure that the parents of the young man who took the gun to school were also locked up.
Watch the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh