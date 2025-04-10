By Dentsu GH PR

Brutal Fruit Spritzer launched a revolutionary global movement celebrating the power of women coming together, called The Pink Table, and Ghana was proudly represented. In keeping with its ethos of marrying aspiration with accessibility, the brand announced that it will be taking The Pink Table to the beautiful City of Lights during the iconic Paris Fashion Week 2025. Brutal Fruit Spritzer will bring together its fans – or as the brand refers to them, “besties” around the world to connect, celebrate and create lasting memories together.

Brutal Fruit launched The Pink Table against the luscious backdrop of the Cavalli Wine Estate in Cape Town, with host Bonang Matheba’s effervescent energy perfectly reflecting the drink’s sparkling bubbles. DJs befitting of Brutal Fruit, the “Coolest Brand in South Africa” – as per the GenNext Awards 2024 – and special guest Mama Gcina – storyteller extraordinaire and venerated playwright and poet- set the stage onto which headliner and top homegrown recording artist Ami Faku exploded.

Candice van den Bosch, Brutal Fruit Brand Director disclosed that “the brand is now elevating its Saturday Spritzers into a global movement. Having seen the alchemy when women come together in authentic connection and unconditional acceptance, we believe this magic is replicable anywhere we have besties, and so The Pink Table is the next step in our brand journey.” This is following the brand being launched 23 years ago in South Africa, garnering year-on-year leadership in share of voice against competitors and numerous industry awards and accolades. The brand has since spread its footprint across Africa, specifically in October last year in Ghana, and into the UK, China and Brazil.

Ghanaian lifestyle influencer Pireku Fynnba (@fynnba_) was among a select group of influential African women invited to join the exclusive event. Speaking on the experience, Fynnba shared that “This wasn’t just a brunch. The Pink Table is what happens when softness meets strength, where women pour into each other and remind one another to keep going. It was a celebration of sisterhood, belonging, and self-love.”

The future is pink with Ghana at the heart of it. Brutal Fruit Spritzer will continue to champion spaces where women feel seen, celebrated, and connected. Ghanaian women are now part of a powerful, pan-African and global sisterhood that raises a glass to life’s beautiful moments.

Looking ahead, The Pink Table movement will include customised experiences, and platforms that enable women to create their own Pink Table wherever they may gather, including in their own homes.

“We believe in creating extraordinary moments that are within reach,” van den Bosch concludes. “The Pink Table is about elevating everyday gatherings into something memorable with Brutal Fruit Spritzers and what they represent. Whether it’s a Pink Table experience at Paris Fashion Week or a gathering in your living room with our take-home Pink Table packs, the essence remains the same: women connecting in spaces where they truly belong.”

