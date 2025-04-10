Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Little Girl Queries Her Mum for Not Speaking to Her Father: “Reincarnated Beings”
People

by  Magdalene Larnyoh 3 min read
  • A young Ghanaian mum shared an encounter with her little girl and wondered if her child was a kid
  • The mother said her daughter confronted her about why she did not speak to her father the previous day as they always do
  • Social media users who watched the video commented with most people sharing their experiences with their children

A Ghanaian mother shared an experience she had with her daughter which got her wondering if her offspring is not a reincarnated person.

The lady said certain actions of children in recent times make her wonder if they are ancestors or not.

Ghanaian mum, Ghana mother, Ghanaian children, Reincarnated children, Child questions mother, Mother daughter relationship
Ghanaian mum shares a question her daughter asked which makes her think she is a reincarnated being. Photo credit: Cila Adjoa Duffuor II
Source: Facebook

In a Facebook video, the lady narrated that her little girl asked her questions about why she did not see her speaking to her dad the previous day.

Even though she gave her a response, the mother said she was amazed by the question and wondered how that was her daughter’s business.

“Are you sure the children we are giving birth to are not reincarnated beings? Are you sure they are not our ancestors who have come back again? Some of their actions beat the mind.”
“When I came back from work even before I could put my bag down, my daughter came to me and said: ‘Mummy yesterday I didn’t see you talking to my father either in an audio or video call. Is there any problem?’ Then I responded and said: ‘Madam since when did I become accountable to you?’
Ghanaian mum, Ghana mother, Ghanaian children, Reincarnated children, Child questions mother, Mother daughter relationship.
A little girl asks her mum a question which amazes her. Photo credit: DextDee Livingstone
Source: Getty Images

Even before the Ghanaian mother could finish narrating the incident, her daughter called from the room and asked her to leave outside since it was late.

“Maa! Come inside,” she said.

Watch the video below:

Parents share their experiences with their children

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post in the video Cila Adjoa Duffuor II shared. Read them below:

Rosemary Mmalebna said:

“My three-year-old woke me up around 1 am told me her father said something to her that she didn’t like. I swear to God I became scared and told the father and he knelt to apologize to her she accepted it and we were cool eeeei I told my mum aho it cos I was scared oooo maybe that is my great grandmother 😂😂.”

Regina Yaa Danquah wrote:

“My 6-year-old son kept mentioning my name severally. I refused to mind him, only for him to ask me, Mum, why ain't you minding me, did I come into your dream last night?”

Yaakorkor Sika Bedia said:

“😅😅😅 come inside. )si wei, it cracked me.”

Nyame Kye wrote:

“Madam go inside before you sleep outside…from the house owner.”

Hagar Akosua Yeboah said:

“Not my daughter telling me to go to bed because I'll go to work. Can you imagine 🤷‍♀️🙄.”

Caroline Quist Asiedu wrote:

“Yesterday someone was telling Daddy to calm down because he was getting angry and raising his voice.”

Akua Baldessarini said:

“I picked my kids from school last week and whilst in traffic this cute guy was driving by us. I was dammn this guy is cute 🥰. There nor mummy are u trying to cheat on daddy? 😂😂😂😂 from a nine-year-old boy ooo. 😂😂😂.”

Source: YEN.com.gh

Hot: