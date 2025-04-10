A young Ghanaian mum shared an encounter with her little girl and wondered if her child was a kid

The mother said her daughter confronted her about why she did not speak to her father the previous day as they always do

Social media users who watched the video commented with most people sharing their experiences with their children

A Ghanaian mother shared an experience she had with her daughter which got her wondering if her offspring is not a reincarnated person.

The lady said certain actions of children in recent times make her wonder if they are ancestors or not.

Ghanaian mum shares a question her daughter asked which makes her think she is a reincarnated being. Photo credit: Cila Adjoa Duffuor II

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook video, the lady narrated that her little girl asked her questions about why she did not see her speaking to her dad the previous day.

Even though she gave her a response, the mother said she was amazed by the question and wondered how that was her daughter’s business.

“Are you sure the children we are giving birth to are not reincarnated beings? Are you sure they are not our ancestors who have come back again? Some of their actions beat the mind.”

“When I came back from work even before I could put my bag down, my daughter came to me and said: ‘Mummy yesterday I didn’t see you talking to my father either in an audio or video call. Is there any problem?’ Then I responded and said: ‘Madam since when did I become accountable to you?’

A little girl asks her mum a question which amazes her. Photo credit: DextDee Livingstone

Source: Getty Images

Even before the Ghanaian mother could finish narrating the incident, her daughter called from the room and asked her to leave outside since it was late.

“Maa! Come inside,” she said.

Watch the video below:

Parents share their experiences with their children

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post in the video Cila Adjoa Duffuor II shared. Read them below:

Rosemary Mmalebna said:

“My three-year-old woke me up around 1 am told me her father said something to her that she didn’t like. I swear to God I became scared and told the father and he knelt to apologize to her she accepted it and we were cool eeeei I told my mum aho it cos I was scared oooo maybe that is my great grandmother 😂😂.”

Regina Yaa Danquah wrote:

“My 6-year-old son kept mentioning my name severally. I refused to mind him, only for him to ask me, Mum, why ain't you minding me, did I come into your dream last night?”

Yaakorkor Sika Bedia said:

“😅😅😅 come inside. )si wei, it cracked me.”

Nyame Kye wrote:

“Madam go inside before you sleep outside…from the house owner.”

Hagar Akosua Yeboah said:

“Not my daughter telling me to go to bed because I'll go to work. Can you imagine 🤷‍♀️🙄.”

Caroline Quist Asiedu wrote:

“Yesterday someone was telling Daddy to calm down because he was getting angry and raising his voice.”

Akua Baldessarini said:

“I picked my kids from school last week and whilst in traffic this cute guy was driving by us. I was dammn this guy is cute 🥰. There nor mummy are u trying to cheat on daddy? 😂😂😂😂 from a nine-year-old boy ooo. 😂😂😂.”

Woman watches son on TV

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian mother got emotional while watching her son on TV for the first time.

In the viral video, the proud mother showed her joy.

Social media users who watched the video shared their thoughts in the comment section.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh