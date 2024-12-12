Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Ghana's first female Vice President, has a remarkable family, with all her three children holding PhDs

Her sons, Dr Kweku and Dr Kwabena Opoku-Agyemang, and daughter, Dr Adwoa Opoku-Agyemang, are accomplished academics and professionals in their respective fields

Adding to the family's achievements, Dr Kwabena's wife, Dr Ama Opoku-Agyemang, is also a distinguished scholar

Ghana’s first female Vice President, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, after making history in the political world, has many talking about her family, especially her children, who are all PhD holders.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang’s husband is also an English Professor at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), where she made history as the first female vice-chancellor and the first female VC in Ghana.

All three of incoming Vice President Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang's children are PhD holders. Photo credit: @KwabenaOA

Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang has three children, two male and one female. Her first son is Dr Kweku Opoku-Agyemang, followed by Dr Kwabena Opoku-Agyemang and then Dr Adwoa Opoku-Agyemang.

Dr Kwabena Opoku-Agyemang is married to one of the quiz mistresses of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), Dr Ama Opoku-Agyemang.

In a post on X, Kwabena shared a photo of all four of them and added some successes they have chalked.

His elder brother, for instance, took two and a half years to graduate from a PhD program that takes six years at the University of Wisconsin. He is the founder of a firm that consults for governments including Pakistan, Canada, and the UK.

Meanwhile, Kwabena is the Academic Director of the School for International Training Ghana and a Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana. He has a bachelor’s degree, two master's and a PhD in English.

The last child, Adwoa Opoku-Agyemang, directs the writing program at Ashesi University. She made history by becoming the first to write and publish a book of African humour. She graduated from Legon, UCC, Sorbonne and the University of Toronto. She had post docs from University of Michigan and Johns Hopkins University.

Kwabena’s wife is also a PhD holder. Ama Opoku-Agyemang graduated with her PhD from Cambridge University. While at KNUST she graduated as the best student from the Faculty of Science.

Netizens awed by the VEEP’s family achievements

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to Dr Kwabena Opoku-Agyemang’s post. Read them below:

@dfwEddie said:

"Ei now I’m tempted to believe the world is for the brilliant, intelligent and the rich😞."

@GeorgeAnagli wrote:

"This is the real flex! 🔥."

@Togbe_Edem said:

"Could one understand these publications as preparing the minds of the citizens as to the various qualifications of Prof's children so that when are given positions people will not see it as nepotism?"

@nii_brown1 wrote:

"Levels to this 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

@joseakyin7 said:

"Abeg add you know Apewosika and you stayed at Lecturers village."

@jay_wayne1 wrote:

"I want to see the level of intelligence your kids will have. Oh my goodness. Pure class 😍😍😍😍."

@CrazyPr0fessor said:

"Total combined IQ: 999,999 😭🙌🏾🔥."

Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang’s sons celebrate her

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Kweku and Dr Kwabena Opoku-Agyemang congratulated their mother for making history again.

The two said they were proud of their mother for all the successes she has chalked and history made.

Netizens who saw their posts joined to celebrate Ghana's first female Vice President.

