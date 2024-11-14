Security agencies intercepted a consignment of smuggled mining explosives at a border in the Volta Region

Security agencies have impounded a consignment of mining explosives smuggled into the country through the Kpoglo border at Aflao in the Volta Region.

The explosives arrived from Nigeria by road and have reportedly since been secured with a firm in the Shai Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region.

The Chronicle reported that the seizure was made on May 29, 2024, after intelligence was gathered by the security agencies at the Segbe Border Post, about 18 kilometres north of Aflao.

Though the truck was supposed to be carrying home consumption items, during the examination, some quantities of packages suspected to be explosives were found.

After the assessment, the security agencies at Aflao provided details of High Explosive Solar Prime items.

The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority directed that seized explosives be escorted to the Military for safekeeping.

The police are also investigating the incident, according to The Chronicle’s sources.

US Army personnel convicted for smuggling

Earlier in 2024, a Ghanaian in the US Army, Kojo Owusu Dartey, was found guilty of smuggling guns into Ghana.

The smuggled guns were reportedly concealed within blue barrels of rice and household goods, according to court files.

The conviction followed a joint effort between US law enforcement agencies and Ghanaian authorities.

Recent instances of illicit smuggling

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana Airports Company Limited interdicted all staff allegedly involved in a narcotic smuggling incident.

The incident at the Kotoka International Airport was discovered after the smuggler was apprehended by the Brussels police in Belgium.

Separately, businessmen arrested at one of Ghana's bigger airports for alleged drug smuggling were jailed for 60 years in February 2024.

The smuggling suspects were caught with 2,200 grams of narcotics at the Kotoka airport in 2019 after surveillance by the authorities.

