Some personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces have been accused of brutalising residents of Garu in the Upper East Region

Over 50 residents of Garu were hospitalised after the alleged brutalities by the personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces

The Ministry for National Security has denied claims that the soldiers brutalised residents of Garu

Some personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces have clashed with residents of Garu in the Upper East region.

The incident left over 50 persons hospitalised after alleged brutalities by military personnel.

The National Security Ministry has since denied the alleged brutality. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The National Security Ministry has since denied the claims of alleged brutality.

The ministry said it was in the area to confiscate weapons used during an attack on some National Security operatives by a vigilante group on October 24.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

But Citi News reported that the soldiers also went haywire and attacked people in their homes.

It is alleged that the military’s attack was in retaliation for an attack on some National Security operatives by a vigilante group in Garu.

According to the Assembly Member for the Garu-Natinga Electoral Area, Bartolomeo Asore Azumbil, anyone that the soldiers came across was attacked, including his six-year-old son.

Illegal miners attack soldier

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that Illegal miners attacked an anti-galamsey taskforce patroling illegal mining sites in the Eastern Region, severely injuring the task force's commander.

Patrick Don-Chebe, the commander, was fighting for his life at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra after being shot in the abdomen.

The Kyebi Police Command has investigated the matter as the commander battles for his life.

Video shows gun battle allegedly between taskforce and illegal miners

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story last year that a video trending captured sporadic shooting by men believed to be members of the anti-illegal mining taskforce and unidentified assailants.

The video was shared by Kwame A-Plus on his Facebook page, claiming his sources say the fierce gunfight was between illegal miners and the state security personnel who are part of the task force.

Illegal mining remains a big issue in Ghana, destroying freshwater bodies and vegetation.

Soldier beaten up at Assin Fosu

A soldier was attacked while on his way from Assin Fosu to Assin Assaman in the Central Region.

The soldier identified as Staff Sergeant Nuamah, is also the chief of Assin Assaman and Kyidomhene of Efutuakwa Traditional Area.

The attack is believed to be linked to a chieftaincy dispute and was reportedly carried out by a policeman leading a rival faction.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh