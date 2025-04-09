Bantama MP Francis Asenso-Boakye has called on the embattled Adventist Senior High School student who was recently shot by her classmate

The NPP MP's visit comes after the young girl spoke about her critical condition which has caused her to lose her sight

Hon Asenso-Boakye's update after visiting her at the hospital came as good news to many who have been following the young girl's issue

Sussie, the Adventist Senior High School female student, recently shot by her schoolmate, has popped up on the radar of Francis Asenso-Boakye, MP for Bantama.

On April 4, 2025, a form two student at Adventist Senior High School in Kumasi brought a gun to school, igniting a debate among his peers about whether the weapon was real.

In an attempt to prove his point, the 16-year-old boy pulled the trigger - tragically, the gun discharged and mistakenly shot Sussie. The young boy has since been arrested by the police.

According to Sussie, the gun-firing incident at school has caused her to lose her eyesight.

Sussie's plights influenced the Bantama MP to step in. In a recent post sighted by YEN.com.gh, the NPP MP took to social media to share his encounter with the embattled SHS student.

He established that professionals from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital have taken over the case. The NPP MP also promised to assume the financial responsibility for Sussie's care.

"I had the opportunity to meet with Professor Otchere Addai-Mensah, the CEO of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), and visited Penamang at the hospital."

"The CEO has taken charge of her case by engaging the relevant officials to ensure that she receives the best possible treatment and medical care. He also issued a caution to the media against sensationalizing the situation during this difficult time. I have personally assured Penamang’s family of my support regarding all financial matters."

Ghanaians react to Asenso-Boakye's gesture

Sussie's predicament has touched many Ghanaians just as much as her benefactor, Francis Asenso-Boakye.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Sussie's issues and Asenso-Boakye's gesture.

Prosper Ntanu said:

My worry is, can she gain her sight again ??Hmmm. Thanks for your support

Kwame K Oware wrote:

You guys from Asante have been active ever since you went to opposition

Kwaku Fordjour Shantifit remarked:

This is what we love to see. Thumbs up sir🙌🏿🙌🏿. Opposition yi dey help paaaa

Mensah Aristotle noted:

"You leave home with every good intentions, only for you to get involve in an accident like this. May our footsteps be guided by the Supreme Being. Get well soon Penamang, and thank you to Hon. Francis Asenso-Boakye."

Joseph Nsiah added:

"It is a pity for our country that a citizen requires the intervention of a Member of Parliament to receive healthcare treatment. Shouldn't the CEO of KATH be ashamed of this circumstance? The average Ghanaian deserves improved healthcare services."

Sussie's mother weeps for her daughter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sussie's mother had granted an interview in which she opened up about her daughter's tragedy.

The troubled woman couldn't hide her emotions as she talked about the disaster.

She also chided the school authorities for their negligence, wondering how a student could bring a gun to school unnoticed, let alone carry it to class.

