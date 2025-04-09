Thomas Partey’s deep knowledge of Real Madrid’s tactics, gained from his time in La Liga, played a crucial role for Arsenal

Partey’s strength and composure allowed him to control the midfield battle, stifling Real Madrid’s attacking flow

The Ghanaian's intelligent positioning kept Real Madrid’s playmakers like Bellingham and Modric in check

In a thrilling UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night, Arsenal triumphed over Real Madrid with a dominant 3-0 victory.

While the entire team delivered an impressive performance, it was Thomas Partey’s prior experience against Real Madrid that stood out as a key factor in the Gunners’ overwhelming success.

Thomas Partey and Kylian Mbappe challenge for the ball during the Arsenal vs Real Madrid UCL quarter-final 1st leg match on April 8, 2025. Image credit: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The Ghanaian midfielder, who had faced Los Blancos 13 times before this encounter, put in a masterclass performance that ultimately proved crucial in Arsenal's first-leg advantage.

Partey’s Experience: A Tactical Advantage

Partey’s extensive experience playing against Real Madrid during his time at UD Almeria and Atlético Madrid gave him a deep understanding of how the Spanish giants operate.

Having faced Real Madrid on 13 occasions, Partey had encountered their style, their players, and their tactical nuances. This familiarity played a pivotal role in Arsenal's tactical setup against the reigning Spanish champions.

One of the biggest advantages Partey brought to the table was his ability to read the game and neutralize the attacking threats posed by Real Madrid’s midfield maestros.

Players like Jude Bellingham, Luka Modric, and Eduardo Camavinga are known for their creative flair and vision, but Partey’s prior knowledge allowed him to disrupt their rhythm and shut down any potential attacking moves.

Whether it was intercepting passes, breaking up plays, or maintaining possession in high-pressure situations, Partey’s awareness of Real Madrid’s game plan enabled him to be one step ahead.

Physical Dominance in the Midfield

Partey’s physicality was another key asset that helped Arsenal dominate the midfield. His strength, composure on the ball, and tactical awareness gave him the upper hand against Real Madrid’s highly talented midfielders.

Against Modric and Camavinga, who are known for their quick technical abilities, Partey’s ability to stay strong in tackles and win duels allowed him to control the midfield.

Thomas Partey passes the ball whilst under pressure from Vinicius Junior in the Arsenal vs Real Madrid UCL quarter-final 1st leg match on April 8, 2025. Image credit: Alex Burstow/Arsenal

Source: Getty Images

His presence in the engine room also allowed Arsenal to dictate the tempo of the game, something that is often difficult to achieve against a team as experienced and formidable as Real Madrid.

Arsenal’s Solid Midfield and Dominance

With the likes of Martin Ødegaard, and Declan Rice, who netted a brace, supporting him, Partey was able to function as the anchor that held Arsenal's midfield together.

His ability to not only win the ball back but also distribute it effectively to his teammates ensured that Arsenal could break forward with purpose and control.

Arsenal's 3-0 victory was a result of a cohesive and intelligent tactical display, with Partey’s prior experience against Real Madrid acting as a vital factor.

His understanding of Los Blancos’ style of play, his physical prowess, and his leadership all contributed to a stellar performance that saw Arsenal secure a significant advantage heading into the second leg.

Partey's Masterlcass vs Madagascar

