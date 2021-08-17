Agenda 111 will make Akufo-Addo father of healthcare in Ghana's history - Gabby

Akufo-Addo's Agenda 111 seems to be receiving a lot of attention

According to Gabby Otchere Darko, the project will make him the father of healthcare in Ghana's history

If the project is done, most communities will have access to healthcare delivery

The former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute and leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere Darko, has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be noted as the president who provided every community with healthcare.

In a tweet, Otchere Darko said not only will Akufo-Addo be known for the 111 healthcare facilities but he will also be known for fixed infrastructure including ICT, rail and road networks nationally under limited tax revenues.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is however, expected to cut sod for the commencement of the Agenda 111 hospital project today Tuesday August 17, 2021.

Gabby's tweet has drawn some reactions from other twitter users.

On Sunday August 15, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah revealed that an amount of $100million has been budgeted for the Agenda 111 project to provide 88 hospitals across the country.

He announced that the government has secure 88 sites as part of the move to construct new hospitals, adding that the titles to the parcel of lands have also been secure

Why the need to build 111 hospitals

President Akufo-Addo, in April 2020, during one of his many COVID-19 addresses, revealed that 88 district hospitals are going to be built.

This announcement was in a bid to augment the already existing health facilities that were fronting in the fight against the coronavirus disease.

According to the president, the virus had exposed the deficiencies and unequal distribution of health care facilities in the country.

The president said the government has over the years focused on infrastructure in the two big cities to the detriment of the rest.

He added that the intention of the government is to finish new facilities within a year in order for them to be put to use.

