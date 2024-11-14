Fire Destroys More Than 15 Structures At Circle Odawna

A fire outbreak at Circle Odawna on Thursday morning, November 14, 2024, destroyed more than 15 wooden structures

The incident occurred close to the site of a previous fire, which destroyed several shops in the area

The Ghana National Fire Service has warned shop owners and residents to strictly adhere to fire safety measures

More than fifteen structures at Circle Odawna in Accra have been razed to the ground following a fire outbreak on Thursday morning, November 14, 2024.

The unfortunate incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The blaze had started close to a site where a previous fire had destroyed several shops.

Source: Getty Images

The Ghana Fire Service (GNFS), who were immediately called to the scene, were able to contain the fire and doused it, preventing it from reaching a nearby warehouse and many other structures in the area.

Citinewsroom reports that several eyewitnesses stated that the blaze had started close to the site of a recent fire in the area.

The previous blaze had also destroyed several wooden structures in the area.

The GNFS has initiated an investigation into the cause of the fire and has urged residents and business owners to adhere strictly to fire safety measures to prevent future blazes.

