The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, said the commission does not anticipate any shortage of electoral materials at the various polling stations nationwide.

She said all is set for the much-anticipated 2024 general elections, and the EC has made all necessary arrangements to ensure a smooth, transparent, and issue-free election.

In her final media engagement before the 2024 election day, the EC Chairperson disclosed that 18,774,159 registered voters, approximately 55 per cent of the total population, will be voting in the upcoming elections.

She further disclosed that the special voting exercise had a record-high turnout, with the lowest polling station turnout being 83 per cent.

Regarding the media accreditation issue, Jean Mensa explained that following the reversal of the limitation on media access at collation centres, close to 10,000 media accreditations have been given to enable access to polling stations, constituencies, and regional collation centres.

She urged journalists to use their tools and platforms to inform citizens and report the facts only.

Meanwhile, the EC Chair noted that she has provided over 20,000 accreditations to local and international observers.

She added that these observers have also been furnished with maps to locate the various polling centres nationwide.

