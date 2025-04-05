The wife of fallen Nigerian boxer Gabriel Olanrewaju has broken her silence after the death of the veteran pugilist

Overcome with tears and emotions, the now widow recounted her journey with the late boxer who died in Ghana

She has also appealed for support in these trying moments as she mourns the unfortunate death of her husband

Adebusola, the widow of Nigerian boxer Gabriel Olanrewaju, has spoken for the first time following the tragic death of her husband, who collapsed mid-fight during a bout in Ghana.

Her voice, trembling with grief, paints a painful portrait of love, struggle, and an uncertain future.

Gabriel Olanrewaju met his untimely death after he collapsed midway through his boxing bout with a Ghanaian fighter. Photo credit: @Fightgistmedia/X.

Gabriel Olanrewaju's unfortunate demise

Gabriel, affectionately known in the squared ring as Success, left Nigeria on Wednesday, March 26, seeking to breathe new life into his boxing career.

Driven by dreams and the need to support his young family, he journeyed to Ghana to compete against budding boxer Jonathan Mbanugu.

But what was meant to be a night of opportunity turned fatal.

The 40-year-old, a former Nigerian national and West African light-heavyweight champion, collapsed in the third round of his rescheduled contest against Mbanugu, per CBS News.

Despite swift intervention by ringside medics and an urgent transfer to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Gabriel was pronounced dead shortly after.

The shocking incident has reverberated far beyond the ropes.

Tributes have poured in across Ghana and Nigeria, with the larger boxing fraternity mourning the loss of a fighter whose resilience embodied the sport's unforgiving spirit.

Yet, amid the outpouring of sympathy, his widow now faces a crushing reality—raising their children without the man she called her backbone.

Wife of Gabriel Olanrewaju breaks her silence

In a deeply emotional interview with The Punch, Adebusola recounted their journey together, the pain of being unseen during his life, and the unbearable weight of his absence.

“I have been with Success now for almost five years and we have been married for almost two years. My first child is almost two years old and the second is nine months,” she shared.

Her words reflected the very core of Gabriel’s struggles. Behind the gloves was a man constantly fighting—not just in the ring but through the trenches of poverty, rejection, and an unrelenting search for opportunity.

“He was a very good man, he was humble and straightforward. He was a strong man.

"When he was alive, he moved from one place to another trying to get people to help him with his career, but no one helped him.

"When the disgrace became too much, I told him that he should not go to them again. But he’s dead now, people are posting him.

Her frustration mirrors a familiar tragedy in sports—the delayed recognition of athletes who toil in silence, often falling through the cracks until it's too late.

Gabriel Olanrewaju was pronounced dead 30 minutes after he was rushed to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. Photo credit: @Fightgistmedia/X.

In footballing terms, Gabriel was the underdog striker whose movement went unnoticed, whose potential was visible only after the final whistle.

Wife of late Gabriel Olanrewaju cries for help

Now, with her partner gone, Adebusola is left with two children under the age of two and a future clouded with uncertainty.

With no financial safety net or support system in place, she made a tearful appeal to the public.

“Please, help me, I have two children. I don’t know where to start from. I don’t know what I want to tell my children. I don’t think there is any man that can be nice like him.

"If I don’t have time for anything, he takes care of his children. I don’t know how to take care of them. I don’t have money to take care of them. Please help me.”

Her words cut deep. As the boxing community and the sporting world come to terms with Gabriel’s untimely passing, Adebusola’s cry for help underscores the glaring need for better welfare structures for athletes, especially those operating outside elite promotions.

Last opponent of late Olanrewaju wants to quit boxing

