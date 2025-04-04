Bills Credit founder Richard Armah Quaye has caused a stir after he flew his private jet from Accra

In a viral video circulating on Instagram, Richard Armah Quaye was spotted at the office of the Ashanti Region Minister

Some social media users have commented on his affluent lifestyle as he drove his Rolls-Royce after arriving at the airport in his private jet

Bills Credit Founder Richard Armah Quaye made headlines recently as he took to the skies in his private jet, departing from Accra to Kumasi for an important meeting.

This notable gesture by the Ghanaian billionaire demonstrated his commitment to his business endeavors and the impact of his role in the financial sector.

Bills Credit founder Richard Armah Quaye flies his private jet from Accra to Kumasi. Photo credit: @richardniiarmahquaye.

During his trip, Armah Quaye met with Dr. Frank Amoakohene, the Ashanti Regional Minister, for a private discussion in his office ahead of the much-anticipated Ashanti Fest.

The influential entrepreneur turned heads with his impeccable fashion sense, donning a tailored blue suit that perfectly complemented a crisp, long-sleeve white shirt.

His ensemble was meticulously curated, featuring an exquisite gold wristwatch, an elegant gold bracelet, and his signature ring, which has become a recognizable aspect of his public image.

Richard Armah Quaye's choice of style was not only striking but also conveyed a message of sophistication and professionalism, inspiring young entrepreneurs with his well-groomed appearance that included a trendy haircut and meticulously cared-for beard.

Completing his outfit, the style influencer wore black designer socks paired with high-quality black leather shoes, elevating his overall look to one of contemporary class.

Richard Quaye visits Chief Imam

Richard Armah Quaye showcased his refined taste in an all-white ensemble during a courtesy call to the Chief Imam, following his grand fortieth birthday celebrations.

He opted for a short-sleeve white kaftan paired with matching stylish trousers, effortlessly blending tradition and modernity.

His black leather sandals added a touch of elegance, while his designer sunglasses projected his status as one of the youngest and most affluent business figures in Ghana.

In a charitable gesture that underscored his commitment to community support, Armah Quaye extended a generous donation of one hundred thousand Ghana cedis to the Muslim community to help facilitate the upcoming 2025 Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

Check out the photos below:

Richard Quaye shares video from his party

Richard Armah Quaye has shared the official video from his record-setting birthday party on March 22, 2025.

The official video shot at Richard Armah Quaye's birthday party is below:

Richard Quaye's sister rocks a red gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Richard Armah Quaye's only sister, Ms. Abigail Quartey, who made a bold fashion statement at his lavish fortieth birthday party.

The Human Resource Manager at Bills Credit microfinance wore a classy custom-made gown and a chic frontal lace hairstyle at his lavish birthday party.

Social media was abuzz with excitement as blogger Ameyaw Debrah and others shared clips of the billionaire dancing joyfully alongside his loved ones, capturing the essence of celebration and family unity that marked the festive occasion.

